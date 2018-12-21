

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Montreal's Rob Lurie





Just in time for the holiday season, a Montreal family has been given the ultimate gift of a new home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The Elkaami family, of two adults and two young girls, moved into the bottom half of a new duplex in Montreal on Thursday, after 200 volunteers spent months building it.

“We are very happy, we’ve been waiting for this for like two years,” Noureddine Elkaami, the father, told CTV Montreal.

The home is not free, however. The Elkaami family has to pay an interest-free mortgage and was required to volunteer 500 hours of their time to help build the home.

Noureddine said his family plans to continue volunteering for the organization.

"I want to do more,” he said. “We are part of this big family.”

Habitat for Humanity plans to hand over 10 more homes to deserving families in 2019.