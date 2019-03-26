

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





A sheriff’s office in Virginia is touting the benefits of having police dogs in the unit after a K9 found two missing boys in less than 15 minutes of searching.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office said two eight-year-old boys went missing just before dusk the day before.

After parents and neighbours scoured the nearby woods for 45 minutes, police were called. The sheriff’s office immediately dispatched their K9 named Bane to sniff out the missing children.

“Within 15 minutes of K-9 Bane entering the woods he was able to track and locate the children,” police said in the post.

The sheriff’s office used the story as an example of why they maintain their “expensive” and “very time-consuming” K9 program when other agencies of a similar size do not.

“Incidents like last night's two 8 year old children being lost in the woods are why the Sheriff keeps the program going strong,” police said.

It appears Bane has a strong work ethic too, as described by the sheriff’s office.

“As soon as the children were home safe he was back on patrol eager for the next call for service,” police said. “Job well done K9 Bane!”