Video shows incredibly close encounter with orca off B.C.'s coast

Video shows the incredible moments that a group of people off the coast of Prince Rupert, B.C. had with a pair of orca whales while fishing.

Video shared by Tea Reimer shows that, after the group hooked a fish, an orca swam after the line. It appeared to eventually lose interest after the fish was reeled onto the boat.

Reimer told Storyful that the group tried to bring in the fish quickly, so it didn't cause a bigger issue with the orcas.

"Overall it was an amazing experience, but a little too close for comfort."

Watch the video at the top of this article for the full encounter.