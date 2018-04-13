Veteran gorilla Fatou celebrates 61st birthday at Berlin zoo
The female Gorilla Fatou eats a 'rice-cake' to celebrate her 61st birthday at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
BERLIN -- Fatou the gorilla, believed to be one of the world's oldest, is celebrating her 61st birthday at Berlin's zoo -- nearly six decades after she found her way to Germany from a French bar.
Zookeepers on Friday presented Fatou a rice cake decorated with the number 61 in fruit.
The zoo says she shares the title of world's oldest female gorilla with Trudy, a gorilla at the zoo in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Still, it's not entirely clear how old she is. Fatou arrived in Berlin in 1959, finding her way there after a sailor used the young gorilla as payment at a bar in the French port city of Marseille.
She isn't the oldest inhabitant of the zoo, however. Ingo the flamingo, who arrived there in 1948, has that honour.
