Velveeta releases a cheese-scented nail polish in collaboration with Nails Inc.
Cheese-lovers can now wear their favourite dairy product on their fingertips, thanks to Velveeta and British nail polish brand Nails Inc.
A limited-edition set of two cheese-scented polishes will cost cheese fanatics US$15 on the Nails Inc. website. It includes two shades: "Finger Food," a bright red, and "La Dolce Velveeta," a creamy yellow color.
The polishes' signature cheesy scent only appears when they are dry, says Nails Inc.
"These highly pigmented shades provide full-cover payoff and are designed to be worn together for those confident enough to show the world they are living a big, bold, and unrestrained life," says Nails Inc. The collaboration is a part of Velveeta's "La Dolce Velveeta," campaign, "which is all about stepping out in a confident, unapologetic way to show the world that you're living a life filled with outrageous pleasure," according to a press release from the Kraft Heinz Company, which owns Velveeta.
Although Velveeta's products are not vegan, the formulation of both colors is vegan and cruelty-free, according to Nails Inc.
The collaboration also includes a set of Velveeta-themed nail stickers featuring gooey cheese graphics and the phrases "creamy" and "drip."
"Veleeta is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish," said Kelsey Rice, senior brand communications manager at the Kraft Heinz Company, in the press release.
Social media stars Ka5sh, known for producing memes and rapping, and Gia Gunn, a drag performer who appeared on RuPaul's "Drag Race," both appeared in advertising campaigns for the launch.
