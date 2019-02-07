

Relaxnews





New York is most popular Valentine's Day destination for lovebirds

New York and Cancun have emerged the top destinations for US couples planning to celebrate Valentine's Day the grand way this year.

It's the third year in a row that the Big Apple has claimed the top spot in travel insurance company Allianz Global Assistance's list of most popular Valentine's Day destinations for US lovebirds.

Rounding out the top five domestic cities are Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and Miami.

Not surprisingly, the list of top international destinations is dominated by sun-soaked hotspots like Cancun, San Juan, Puerto Rico, San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico and Nassau.

Bucking the trend are two Canadian cities, Vancouver and Toronto, the only cold-weather destinations which are sandwiched between tropical destinations.

For the ranking, the group looked at bookings made between February 7 -11 and February 14-18 via travel partners offering their insurance packages.

Here are the top destinations this year:

DOMESTIC

New York Los Angeles Seattle San Francisco Miami Chicago Atlanta Boston Phoenix Las Vegas

INTERNATIONAL