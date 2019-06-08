

CTVNews.ca’s Josh Dehaas, with a report from CTV Barrie’s K.C. Colby





A mother and daughter have graduated from an Ontario university after keeping their relationship a secret for the entire four years.

Irma Hall, 51, and her daughter Becca Hall, 25, walked across the stage at Lakehead University’s Orillia campus on Saturday to receive their bachelor degrees.

Several years ago, Irma expressed an interest in going to university to study social work after three decades in the workforce. That inspired Becca to enroll, too.

As for why they didn’t tell people they were related, Irma said that it was important for them to both forge their own paths.

“We wanted to make our own way,” she told CTV Barrie.

Some of their classmates were suspicious.

“My friends would be like, ‘You carpool with her?’” Becca said. “I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I do. We live really close.’”

The two did study together and provided each other with emotional support.

“There were times I thought I was going to fail and that’s when my daughter was right there going, ‘No mom, don’t be ridiculous. You’ve got this’,” Irma said.

“I’m very proud of her,” she added.

Becca, who earned a degree in arts and science, said the feeling of pride is mutual.

“She was always the one that was getting the highest marks in the class,” she said.