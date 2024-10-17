Lifestyle

    • Universal will open fourth Orlando theme park next May

    Guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    Share
    Orlando -

    Universal Orlando Resort will open its fourth theme park in central Florida just in time for Memorial Day next year, upping the competition against Disney in the theme park capital of the United States.

    Universal Epic Universe will open to visitors on May 22 with themed areas based on Harry Potter, Super Nintendo and How to Train Your Dragon, as well as monster movie brands, Universal officials said Thursday.

    “This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort.

    Tickets and vacation packages for the new theme park go on sale next week. At first, visitors with multi-day passes will be allowed to visit Universal Epic Universe on only one day due to its anticipated popularity. They can choose from the other three parks — Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and the Volcano Bay water park — as part of multi-day ticket offerings.

    The park's new hotel, Universal Helios Grand Hotel, also will open at the same time, joining 10 other hotels at the resort.

    Universal's main competition in the Orlando area, Walt Disney World, also has four theme parks, and it too plans to expand. Disney officials have indicated that they could invest up to $17 billion in the Florida resort and add a fifth theme park.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza

    Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year’s attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel’s most wanted man.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News