Unique doggy dating service gives shelter dogs a chance to shine

Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble?

Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique "Doggie Date" program to help.

"It's fun and it's innovative," Leland Gordon, general manager of Winnipeg Animal Services, told CTV News.

"People can take these dogs to their homes. They can take them to green spaces. We've even had people take them camping or to their cottages."

Gordon said the shelter dogs can join humans on their animal adventures for a day, a weekend or even a week.

"It's great for the dogs because they get out of the animal shelter and get a break. They get to socialize, meet other animals," he added. "It's also great for participants, promoting healthy living by taking the dogs for walks ... It's a win-win."

"Daters" can choose one of the available dogs from posted photos or request to be matched by Animal Services staff. The applicants are screened and must leave a $300 deposit, the equivalent to the adoption fee.

Animal Services provides the leashes, collars and food for the date.

And just like a dating app, city staff members use their website and social media pages to showcase the dogs on the dates. It gives others an idea of how the dog interacts and behaves outside the shelter.

Leland Gordon, general manager of Winnipeg Animal Services. (Jill Macyshon, CTV News)

"We get to show off our dogs, people make these funny videos of the dogs, and then they share those videos and pictures," Gordon said. Some show the dogs at soccer games, at a home or around other pets.

Tara Chatel found her second pet "Bo" through the doggie dating service. She now volunteers regularly taking other dogs on "dates."

"It just gives them that 'home' feel," she said, "and I think it's a good break for them away from the kennels."

On this day, Chatel is with Mack. A large, mostly black mixed breed, who has been in the shelter for a month now. Mack is wearing an orange "adoption" vest on his walk around The Forks in downtown Winnipeg. Some people stop Chatel to pet the dog and ask questions.

"I think there's a misconception that shelter dogs have behavioural issues," she says.

"I've spent a lot of time with these dogs and that's not the case. They are so loveable and they have so much to offer, they just need time to decompress. Some of them haven't had training since they were puppies, but that doesn't mean they aren't trainable," Chatel said, adding Mack can sit, shake a paw and lay down.

Many Canadian cities have seen a spike in the number of dogs surrendered to shelters. Winnipeg's numbers have also increased over the past four years.

Pre-pandemic, Animal Services regularly accommodated about 20 dogs. Now, Gordon says there are 30-40 dogs in need of help every day. The financial challenges facing families are adding to the problem.

"People really need to think long and hard before they add a dog to their family. Dogs are lifelong commitments … So it's important people are financially stable and have a stable home," he said, "and if they aren't ready, do a 'Doggie Date.'"