From a scruffy blue puppy that transforms into a fluffy toy pet when groomed to a Harry Potter-themed coding kit that allows children to create magic with a flick of their wand, there is no shortage of interesting toys this holiday season.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals already filling up email inboxes and the holidays fast approaching, CTVNews.ca has rounded up some of the hottest toys for the little ones this year.

Hint: Children these days appear to be really interested in poop. Unicorns and poop. There is a toy dedicated to unicorn poop, board games involving poop and even a farting toy monkey.

Google’s top trending toy searches:

According to Google, Canadians have been searching for everything Spider-Man.

The top three trending toy searches were the Spider-Man Potato Head, Spider-Man toys, and the Imaginext Spider-Man figurines.

After all of the Spider-Man searches, the most Googled toy was actually a PlayStation 4 game that includes electronic versions of four classic Hasbro board games. The Hasbro Family Fun Pack includes Monopoly Plus, Risk, Trivial Pursuit, and Scrabble.

The fifth most-searched toy in Google’s list is perfect for the rising singer in any household. The Fisher-Price Karaoke Machine comes in various colours and models for children who love to belt out their favourite tunes.

Top 10 trending toy searches on Google:

Spider-Man Potato Head

Spider-Man Toys

Imaginext Spider-Man

PS4 Hasbro Family Fun Pack

Fisher-Price Karaoke Machine

Jurassic World Lego

Hasbro Monopoly

Pokemon Sun and Moon Trading Cards

PAW Patrol Wooden Puzzle

Funko Spider-Man

Hottest toys trending elsewhere:

It appears electronics, coding, dolls, fluffy creatures, Lego, unicorns, and poop toys are some of the most popular toys topping wish lists this year. Here are some of the highlights.

Lil’ Gleemerz

According to the specialty store and children’s book retailer Mastermind Toys, the little creatures called Lil’ Gleemerz is one of the year’s most desirable toys. The toys include light-up tails and react to touch, sound, and motion with more than 100 phrases.

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit

Trending high on Mastermind Toys and Indigo top toy lists is a Harry Potter-themed coding kit that gives children the opportunity to learn to code with more than 70 challenges and games. Children build a wand and create magic with it using a downloadable app. Note: the tablet is not included.

L.O.L. Surprise Eye Spy Series UnderWraps Dolls

Topping the Toys “R” Us Canada’s “hot toy list” is the latest offering from the popular company L.O.L. Surprise! This year’s buzzed-about product is called L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps and includes a doll and 15 new surprises related to a “top-secret mission.”

Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs

A scruffy little pet (either a puppy, kitten or bunny) that becomes fluffier as it’s groomed is listed as one of the hottest toys this year, according to Toys “R” Us. The toy arrives as a ball of matted fur and only turns into a fluffy pet once its fur is bathed, dried, and brushed.

Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn

According to Indigo, the number one children’s toy this holiday season is the Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn. Children can make “magical unicorn poop” or slime by sitting their sparkly unicorn on a “glitter potty” where it will create a surprise collectible unicorn poop.

Lego Harry Potter sets

A children’s classic that made nearly every top toy list, Lego has done it again with a series of Harry Potter-themed sets. Whether it’s the Quidditch set, Hogwarts Express set, or the Whomping Willow set, little Harry Potter fans will have plenty of choice when it comes to immersing themselves in the fictional magical world.

DJ-BOT

Another popular toy promising to teach children how to code is the DJ-Bot. According to Mastermind Toys, the little dancing robot is loaded with technology that allows children to program the robot to dance, make emoji faces, and avoid objects.

Pencil Nose Game

For some family fun, Mastermind Toys ranks the interactive Pencil Nose game as a winner this holiday season. The game involves players wearing a pair of glasses with an attached nose and pencil affixed to the end, which they use to draw various pictures.

Fingerlings Hugs

Although they’re not new, Fingerlings are still going strong with a new plush toy called Fingerling Hugs. These bigger versions of the original burp, laugh, repeat phrases, and fart.

Pomsies Pet

These wearable “pom pom pets” are all the rage, according to Toys “R” Us. The fluffy round creatures have light-up eyes, change colours to correspond to its different “moods,” and can be attached to children’s wrists, backpacks, or wherever else by its tail.

Don’t Step in it

In keeping with the poop trend, Hasbro’s “Don’t Step In It” game involves stepping across a game mat while blindfolded. The objective? To avoid the strategically placed “piles of poop” littered across the mat.

Rainbocorns

The Rainbocorn plush toy hatches from its mystery egg to reveal a unique sequin heart, according to a description on Toys “R” Us. The collectibles come in a variety of different colours and styles, such as “Puppycorn,” “Monkeycorn,” or “Hamstercorn.”