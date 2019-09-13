TORONTO -- A baby born at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Tennessee managed to raise a few eyebrows in the maternity ward after being born on the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Newborn Christina Malone-Brown was delivered at 9:11 p.m. and weighed 9 lbs and 11 oz, which makes all her birthday statistics ‘9/11.’

“We have a true nine-eleven baby,” said parents Cametrione and Justin Brown. “The doctor was so excited… when I heard the numbers go across I said ‘This is crazy.’”

The parents said that the birth of their daughter brought “a piece of joy [to] a day that’s so tragic and still hurts.”