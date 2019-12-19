TORONTO -- U.K. startup “StandardToilet” has unveiled its new design for a potty meant to “increase business efficiency.”

The creators behind the new toilet deliberately made it uncomfortable to sit on for more than a few minutes by sloping the seat by 13 degrees, according to their website.

StandardToilet said the design also addresses medical issues associated with sitting on a toilet for long periods of time, mainly reducing “swollen” hemorrhoids and the “weakening of pelvic muscles.”

According to StandardToilet, extended employee bathroom breaks cost the U.K. economy $6.8 billion annually.

“In modern times, the workplace toilet has become private texting and social media usage space,” the company website reads, adding that their product “offers the ability to increase business efficiency and profits through reductions in social media usage.”

The company states that their design has a multiplicity of applications, from offices, shopping malls, pubs and restaurants and sporting events.