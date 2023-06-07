Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social