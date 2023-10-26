Two strangers moved into an apartment in Prague. Then they fell in love
Mandy Sanchez was sitting in her bedroom in Texas when she saw the listing.
A spacious room in an Art Nouveau building in the buzzy Vinohrady neighbourhood, near the city’s Riegrovy Sady park, known for its beautiful sunsets.
It was December 2019. Mandy was a 22-year-old about to graduate Texas A&M University. She was planning to move to Prague to teach English.
She’d joined a Facebook group called “Flatshare in Prague”, hoping to find somewhere to live. The Vinohrady room was advertised by a Facebook user called Marcus Wecksten. Alongside photos of the apartment, Marcus wrote that the current inhabitants were two guys – one Finnish (Marcus) and one German (his roommate, Boris). Marcus and Boris were both students in Prague and were looking for someone to move in ASAP.
Mandy thought the apartment looked perfect: great neighbourhood, nice-looking space – and the room was within her budget. It was almost too good to be true. She fired off a message right away, expressing her interest.
Marcus was studying in his bedroom in the Prague apartment when Mandy’s message popped up on his laptop.
“Sounds great,” he said. “Can you come by sometime next week for a viewing?”
“I’m in Texas,” explained Mandy. “I’m moving to Prague in January.”
Marcus considered this. They wouldn’t be able to meet Mandy before she signed the lease, which wasn’t ideal. He wrote back to Mandy, apologizing, explaining it wouldn’t work out.
But Mandy was determined. “We could Skype?” she suggested. “I really want this room.”
Marcus – who, back then, was 25 and midway through a medical degree at Prague’s Charles University – had met his roommate Boris at college. The two had lived in the Vinohrady apartment for a couple of years.
“It was a super-nice apartment in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Prague,” Marcus tells CNN Travel.
A revolving door of fellow students had rented the third room over the years.
“We were looking for somebody social, who wanted to hang out with us in the communal space, in the living room – that’s where we spent quite a bit of time,” Marcus recalls. “I don’t know what the other requirements were, but probably the basic ones – somebody clean…”
In the subsequent Skype interview, Mandy recalls Boris being particularly concerned about her potential cleanliness.
“He asked a lot about if I would help out with the cleaning,” she says. “But I was the one who was more worried about, ‘Are they going to be clean?’ Because it’s two guys…”
Shared standards of cleanliness confirmed, Mandy, Marcus and Boris spent much of the Skype call talking about the Vinohrady neighbourhood and the nearby amenities. Towards the end, they segued into chatting about themselves.
“I thought that it was super-interesting that Mandy was from Texas,” says Marcus. “I had never met a Texan in my life. I had this stereotypical picture of a Texan in a cowboy hat and boots and a revolver.”
For her part, Mandy hung up the call with the impression Marcus and Boris were friendly and “normal.”
“I hung up and basically was like, ‘Okay, they’re not going to murder me. They seem like nice people. I probably could enter their apartment and we would be okay.’”
After a follow-up call to iron out details, Marcus and Boris offered Mandy the room. By coincidence, this message arrived on the day of Mandy’s college graduation.
Midway through celebrating her graduation, Mandy filled in her parents and sister on her new home. She extolled its virtues – amazing location, great-looking building, and mentioned in passing that the roommates were two guys who were medical students.
“My parents were like, ‘We hope you don’t fall in love with either of them, because if you do, that means you’re going to live in Europe forever,’” Mandy recalls.
“I was like, ‘Why would that be the case?’ And they said, ‘Well, because they’re going to be getting medically licensed in Europe, and then that’s not going to transfer easily to the US. So, if you fall in love with one of them, you’re staying there forever.’”
Her parents were speaking in jest – at least in part. But Mandy cut through their teasing tone, wanting to set the record straight.
“That is not what I’m going to Europe for,” she said.
And it was true.
“I wasn’t moving there to fall in love,” says Mandy today.
But the universe had other ideas.
ARRIVING IN PRAGUE
Mandy had never been to Prague before. She’d scrolled through photos online and marvelled at how beautiful it looked. She’d got tips from friends who’d visited and fallen in love with the city. She’d started to imagine herself living in the apartment in Vinohrady.But none of this could prepare her for the whirlwind of her arrival day.
“I don’t really think I was thinking – it was just all happening,” Mandy recalls.
She remembers getting into an Uber at the airport and peering out the window. It was only 5:30 p.m., but it was already pitch black outside. As she got closer to the city, the spires of Prague Castle were illuminated. Mandy felt a mixture of exhaustion, excitement and disbelief that this new stage of her life had started.
Meanwhile, Marcus and Boris had spent most of that day deep-cleaning their apartment.
“We were cleaning corners of the apartment that hadn’t been cleaned in a long time,” says Marcus. “We wanted to make a good impression on Mandy.”
Marcus had just taken out the last trash bag and dumped it in the communal bins when Mandy’s Uber pulled up in front of the building.
“She gets out, the driver helped her with her bags,” Marcus recalls. “My first impression is that she’s super-cute. She’s tiny, but she seems to have a lot of energy and she’s very cute.”
Mandy smiled as the Uber drove away.
“Oh, you must be Marcus,” she said.
Marcus reached out his hand for Mandy to shake. The moment was a little awkward, but friendly.
Then, Marcus took Mandy’s bags and carried them up the stairs.
“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s very nice that he took my bags. Duly noted,’” recalls Mandy.
Inside the new apartment, Mandy met Boris and offered to treat her new roommates to take-out.
The next thing she knew, Marcus was putting through a pizza order on his laptop.
“I had to awkwardly hand him my credit card,” says Mandy “He’s typing in the details. And then, Google Chrome asks if he wants to save the card. And I was like, ‘You better not save that card information.’”
Mandy was only half-joking. She recalls thinking: “This is kind of weird. I just met this guy. And I’m giving him my credit card information.”
For the next couple of hours, Mandy, Marcus and Boris sat around eating pizza and chatting.
Mandy appreciated how welcoming her new roommates were. And she thought Marcus was “cute.”
“But also I was tired,” she says. “I was like, ‘Maybe I’m delusional.’”
After dinner, Mandy, exhausted from the flight, decamped to her bedroom and went to sleep. She woke up wondering if she’d still find Marcus attractive after sleeping off the jet lag. Her question was answered as soon as she saw him in the kitchen, smiling at her.
Over the next week, Mandy and Marcus got to know each other. They ate dinner out most nights – just the two of them. Boris was always invited, but often had plans and couldn’t join.
Mandy says she and Marcus “clicked right away.”
“There was a lot of chemistry between us. But it was chemistry that you’re not sure what you should do with,” she says.
Mandy was conscious they’d just moved in together – she didn’t want to halt a potential friendship or upset their living situation.
But Marcus didn’t quite have the same reservations about potentially dating his roommate.
“I was probably more riding the wave of what was happening,” he says. “I didn’t really think about the potential consequences so much, I was more like, ‘Feels good. Let’s go for it.’”
Despite Mandy’s hesitations, she and Marcus grew closer and closer. Mandy couldn’t deny what she calls “the immediacy of the draw we had to each other.”
Before long, they were dating in all but name. They went out to dinner together, explored Prague side by side, and spent hours talking together in the apartment. They travelled out of Prague to the Pilsner Brewery together, enjoying a tour and spending the evening sharing beers. On Valentine’s Day, around a month after she’d moved in, Marcus cooked for Mandy. Boris walked in and raised an eyebrow at the obvious romantic undertones.
STAYING FOR EACH OTHER
But all the while Mandy and Marcus grew closer, the shadow of coronavirus was becoming harder to ignore. When Mandy arrived in Europe, the pandemic was a distant rumbling of thunder. By early March, the storm had broken over Europe.
Mandy woke up one morning to an email from her parents. The US border was closing. They’d bought her a plane ticket home.
“Here’s your plane ticket, it leaves on Thursday, and we have 24 hours to cancel it. So it’s fully refundable,” read the email. “You’re an adult, you can make your own decisions. But we would really like you to come home.”
Mandy wasn’t sure what to do. If she left, her visa would be nulled and it wouldn’t be easy for her to come back. Her burgeoning connection with Marcus would end before it had even begun.
But on the flip side, this was a global crisis. Surely it made sense to be with her loved ones in her home country? If she stayed, would she be stuck in Prague indefinitely?
“I think I’m falling in love,” Mandy thought. “I don’t want this to end. But I also don’t know if this is a mistake not to go home.”
Boris had already returned to Germany. But Marcus wasn’t sure if he would go back to Finland. He hadn’t spoken the words aloud, but it seemed like he was waiting to see what Mandy would do.
Over the next 24 hours Mandy flip-flopped between staying and going. Eventually, she and Marcus talked through their options together.
“We didn’t go out and say, ‘Hey, we will fight through this Covid together, united,’” says Marcus. “It was more carefully trying to pique each other’s interest.”
“If you stay, I’ll stay,” Mandy and Marcus eventually decided.
“Once we had decided that we would both stay, it felt very exciting for me,” says Marcus.
Over the next few months, as Prague descended into a strict lockdown, Mandy and Marcus were together pretty much 24/7.
Marcus started experimenting with cooking elaborate meals. Mandy would sit on the couch, drinking wine, cheering him on and keeping him company.
The two spent long evenings sharing stories and talking about their lives.
“We grew much closer and developed much stronger feelings for each other,” says Marcus. “We spent so much time together, just the two of us and got to open up about stuff.”
For Marcus, the more introverted of the pair, spending time with Mandy at home was the ideal way to get to know her properly.
“I felt quite comfortable and safe in that home environment,” he says. “So I felt like I could be myself. And also with Mandy – just her personality meant it was very easy to be myself.”
Mandy found it harder to be in the moment. She loved spending time with Marcus, but she couldn’t help but worry about the potential future complications of dating someone from a different country.
She also struggled not to let the grim realities of the pandemic infiltrate their bubble.
“Everything was still quite up in the air,” she recalls. “We hadn’t defined the relationship, but I stayed for this man, basically. And I’ve just moved here, and I’m still under a visa process that’s ongoing, and the world is up in flames and all of these things…So it wasn’t necessarily like, ‘Oh, I feel safe and at home with you.’ It was pretty hectic for me still.”
Despite this, Mandy recalls many bright spots.
“We spent a lot of time in the park, drinking prosecco and having a grand old time,” she says.
Prague, usually packed with tourists, was sleepy and empty.
Mandy and Marcus recall “walking on the Charles Bridge, and absolutely no one was there.”
Despite the grim circumstances, the empty city “was pretty cool.”
Summer rolled around, Prague’s pandemic restrictions eased a little. Marcus was set to head back to Finland for his summer vacation to work. He was set to be away from the Czech Republic for three months.
“The night before he left, I’m crying and I’m like, ‘Oh, gosh, you’re leaving and I’m so sad,’” recalls Mandy.
That was the moment Mandy and Marcus finally spoke their feelings aloud – and confirmed they were committed to being together.
During their three months apart, Mandy and Marcus only grew more certain of this fact. Mandy recalls phoning her mother, telling her she knew she was in love with Marcus and she hoped he felt the same way.
When Marcus returned to the apartment in Vinohrady, he told Mandy he was in love with her.
“Thank goodness,” said Mandy, laughing.
It was then that she finally let herself relax into this new reality. Marcus was her boyfriend, and despite the stresses that defined 2020, Mandy was happy. She loved living in Prague. She decided to extend her time there, using the pandemic as an excuse – pretty much all her teaching had taken place online, after all, she hadn’t really had the experience she’d planned.
Whenever she was asked, Mandy was vague about how much longer she’d stay.
“It was always, ‘A while longer,’” says Mandy. “Never really a defined end.”
Boris returned to Prague, bemused by how Marcus and Mandy’s relationship had grown in his absence. He was happy for them.
“I left Mandy and Marcus as two new roommates and met them again when I came back as a well established couple with their own traditions and habits,” Boris tells CNN Travel. “It was a very cute situation to witness.”
MEETING THE PARENTS
The following summer, in July 2021, Mandy travelled with Marcus to Finland to spend time with his friends and family and get a glimpse into his culture and country.
“Introducing Mandy to my friends felt really great,” recalls Marcus. “She seemed to click with everyone.”
“Meeting his family and coming to Finland was that final puzzle piece for me,” says Mandy.
When the US borders reopened later that year, Marcus travelled with Mandy to Texas to meet Mandy’s loved ones.
“Her parents and sister, they were all super-embracing and I really felt like I was part of the family from the get-go,” says Marcus.
After those important introductions, “we felt it was getting more serious,” says Mandy.
But Mandy and Marcus’ future still felt like it came with a lot of question marks. If they stayed together, where would they live? Mandy’s parents’ initial tongue-in-cheek comments about marrying her medical student roommates still stood – Marcus wouldn’t be able to practice medicine in the US, so living there seemed out of the question.
During this time, Marcus and Mandy decided to go to couples therapy, figuring it was important to talk through some of these uncertainties.
“I think that was really helpful for us in terms of – there’s so many things to think about with an intercultural relationship – where we’re going to live and all of these really heavy questions,” says Mandy.
“We had a really great therapist in Prague, and that really helped us to feel a lot more serious and have a very solid foundation.”
The couple confirmed they “saw life together” and decided it was OK to just “try to figure it out step by step.”
“We feel very secure,” says Marcus. “We know that it’s going to be the two of us going forward.”
A PRAGUE PROPOSAL
Cut to spring 2023, three years since Mandy moved to Prague, and three years since she met Marcus.
The couple were starting to suspect they’d have to leave the city they both loved. Marcus was about to graduate medical school, and it was looking like it would be easier for him to get a job in Finland.
To mark three years together, Marcus decided to surprise Mandy with a photoshoot – he figured they’d both appreciate having some nice photos at some of their favourite Prague spots.
The couple, photographer in tow, headed to a park where the trees were covered in pastel-coloured blossoms. Mandy had long been obsessed with the blooming spring trees, she’d never seen anything like them in Texas.
As the photographer took a couple of preliminary photographs of Mandy, Marcus seized the moment. He knelt behind her. When Mandy turned around, she was initially confused. Then it twigged – he was proposing.
The subsequent photos captured Mandy’s pure delight. In fact, in all the photos taken that day, Mandy and Marcus are glowing with happiness.
The shoot concluded on the Charles Bridge. As Mandy and Marcus stood there, looking out over the city arm in arm, Mandy suggested they should celebrate at their favourite restaurant.
“Well, it depends on how long it takes you to pack,” said Marcus.
“He’d planned a night or two at a spa hotel in Karlovy Vary, which is a spa town two hours outside of Prague,” explains Mandy.
The couple spent the rest of the weekend toasting their future.
COMMITTING TO THE FUTURE
This past summer, Marcus and Mandy left Prague and moved to Helsinki, Finland. It was bittersweet saying goodbye to the city that shaped their relationship, but the couple are excited for this next chapter, and plan to stay in Helsinki for the next couple of years.
Mandy and Marcus will return to Prague next spring for their wedding – a weekend celebration in which friends and family from across the globe, including, of course, their former roommate Boris, will convene in the Czech Republic to celebrate Mandy and Marcus’ love story.
On their wedding website, Marcus and Mandy listed some of their favourite places in Prague for guests unfamiliar with the city. They eschewed the obvious spots – they’re available for anyone to Google – in favour of the local haunts they loved. Naturally, the Vinohrady apartment is top of that list.
Marcus and Mandy look back at their time there very fondly. Marcus marvels at the “small, tiny events” that lead them to cross paths, live in that apartment together and fall in love.
Mandy expresses “how absolutely joyful, smitten, and thankful we are that we allowed ourselves the joy of loving each other – even when we weren’t sure how things would turn out.”
“We’ve experienced quite a bit in these few years together and are so happy that we get to continue going through life together,” Mandy says. “It’s been the greatest and most unexpected adventure.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.
U.S. strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
Here's how Canada is doing on its $10-a-day child care promise: report
A new report breaks down which cities in Canada are cutting costs for child care and which are lagging behind.
Liberal bill updating sex-offender registry in response to court decision becomes law
A Liberal bill that adds victims' input to the process for publication ban decisions and changes how the national sexual offender registry works has received royal assent.
Canada
-
'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.
-
Police in Jamaica investigating death of Ontario man found with gunshot wounds in Clarendon
Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of an Ajax, Ont. businessman who investigators say was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Clarendon.
-
Fireworks explode on Highway 1 after collision near Hope, B.C.
Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a 'large quantity' of fireworks, according to authorities.
-
Smith says Alberta's CPP exit campaign to continue despite questions over key number
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will continue its $7.5-million pension-exit advertising and survey campaign, despite acknowledging the key dollar figure is disputed and likely headed to court.
-
Here's how Canada is doing on its $10-a-day child care promise: report
A new report breaks down which cities in Canada are cutting costs for child care and which are lagging behind.
-
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
World
-
Spain's report on Catholic Church sex abuse estimates victims could number in hundreds of thousands
Spain's first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or other people connected to the Catholic Church in the country included a survey that indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands.
-
About 30 children were taken hostage by Hamas militants. Their families wait in agony
Abigail Edan is just 3 years old, yet when Hamas militants stormed her kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on Oct. 7 and killed her parents, she knew enough to run to a neighbor's for shelter.
-
EU summit turns its eyes away from Ukraine despite a commitment to stay the course with Zelenskyy
It was a good thing Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his videoconference address to the European Union summit pre-slotted for the opening session.
-
Robert E. Lee statue that prompted deadly protest in Virginia melted down
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art.
-
U.S. strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
-
War-weary mothers, wives and children of Ukrainian soldiers demand a cap on military service time
Scores of protesters gathered on the streets of Ukrainian cities on Friday to demand a cap of 18 months on mandatory military service, amid new suggestions of possible Ukrainian and international weariness with the 20-month war.
Politics
-
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
-
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
-
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Health
-
China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died on Friday. He was 60.
-
Ontario midwives could soon have more prescribing power
Ontario is planning to expand the list of drugs that midwives can prescribe and administer, including allowing them to prescribe birth control.
-
MAID growth steady as number of practitioners grows before expansion next year: report
Medically assisted deaths jumped in Canada last year as part of a continuing trend since the practice was legalized in 2016 for those with a serious and incurable illness or disability, a federal report says.
Sci-Tech
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage decline
One year ago, billionaire and new owner Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin, fired its CEO and other top executives and began transforming the social media platform into what is now known as X.
-
These B.C. students are the only Canadians competing in NASA's next rover design challenge
The school year just got a lot more exciting for some bright young students at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Surrey, B.C.
Entertainment
-
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
-
From country to pop, 2014 nostalgia to 2023 reality - it's time for Taylor Swift's '1989'
'1989 (Taylor's Version),' out Friday, takes that version of Swift -- then in her mid-20s, living in New York, prepared to take on the world with an arsenal of '80s synth sounds and a new producer named Jack Antonoff -- and includes five unreleased "vault" tracks that deliver more clues about the artist she was then.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Killer' is a slick, stylish thriller and a welcome return to the genre for David Fincher
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Killer,' 'Five Nights at Freddy's,' 'Pain Hustlers' and 'Freelance.'
Business
-
Here's what was recalled this week in Canada
Here’s a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
-
Huawei reports its revenue inched higher in January-September despite U.S. sanctions
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies said its revenue edged higher in the first three quarters of the year, even as it grappled with U.S. sanctions that have hindered both its sales and its purchases of advanced technology.
-
Heather Reisman marks Indigo comeback with new store following leadership turmoil
Having operated 171 stores in her company's 27 years in business, Indigo's latest location may seem unremarkable but for Heather Reisman, it's the first stage of a comeback -- for herself and her beloved empire.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
-
Why this American couple swapped California for Spain
After a number of failed IVF rounds, health issues and the death of their beloved dog, U.S. couple Jason Luban and Selena Medlen were in need of a change of scenery.
-
Two strangers moved into an apartment in Prague. Then they fell in love
Marcus and Mandy look back at their time there very fondly. Marcus marvels at the “small, tiny events” that lead them to cross paths, live in that apartment together and fall in love.
Sports
-
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault claims Pan American Games gold
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault accomplished her two missions at the Pan American Games.
-
SENATORS
SENATORS Senators centre Shane Pinto suspended for 41 games by NHL
Ottawa Senators free agent centre Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for activities related to sports wagering.
-
Expert calls for better supports around menstrual health in youth sports
A leading researcher on sport, gender, and menstrual health says that youth sports coaches have to educate themselves about periods.
Autos
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.
-
B.C. aiming for 100% zero-emission vehicle sales 5 years earlier than planned
The B.C. government is moving up its target date for the transition to zero-emission vehicles.