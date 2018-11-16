

CTVNews.ca Staff





For the past two years, security guards at a Japanese museum have had to repeatedly turn away two would-be patrons from visiting the exhibits.

The pair doesn’t appear rowdy or disgruntled by the rejection. In fact, they’re not even human.

The black and ginger cats have become a welcome presence at the Onomichi city museum of art.

According to The Guardian, the visits began in the summer of 2016 at an opportune time: the museum was hosting an exhibit on cat photography.

Footage captured at the time shows a gentle stand-off between a security guard and the black cat, dubbed Ken-chan by museum staff.

It wasn’t long before the ginger cat, later named Go-chan, began showing up. It’s believed the feline duo are strays that live in the nearby area.

The ritual rejections, which reportedly occur two or three times a week, have become a bit of a local spectacle. The museum’s security guard is often photographed smiling or hamming it up as he escorts the curious cats away from the door.

If the cultured kitties are willing to travel, they may be in luck. Officials in Zelenogradsk, a seaside Russian resort town known as the “city of cats,” have invited Ken-chan and Go-chan for a visit.

As part of the offer, the two cats will be given unlimited visits to the town’s museums – including the cat museum.