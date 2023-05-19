Two flight attendants fell in love on an airplane. Here’s what happened next

Hunter and John fell in love on an airplane. (courtesy of Hunter Smith-Lihas) Hunter and John fell in love on an airplane. (courtesy of Hunter Smith-Lihas)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social