TORONTO -- Twitter users are spreading the holiday cheer by sharing hilarious photos of uncomfortable or unconventional Christmas sleeping arrangements with the hashtag pun “DuvetKnowItsChristmas."

Seemingly started by London U.K. writer Rhodri Marsden, the hashtag has taken over the Twitter trending page with photo after photo of holiday-makers crammed under staircases, sharing rooms with creepy dolls, or being forced to sleep right in the middle of a living room.

Many of the posts are urging users sharing photos of their Christmas sleeping arrangements to make a donation to Shelter, a U.K. homelessness charity, in honour of those who will not have a place to stay over the holidays.