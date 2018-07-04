

Relaxnews





An online thread of a budding in-flight romance has riveted the Twittersphere and renewed hope among singletons on finding love in the air.

It started out innocently. On a flight in the U.S., Rosey Blair asked a woman to switch seats so she could sit next to her boyfriend.

"We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life," Blair tweeted.

Little did Blair know (or did she?) that she had just inadvertently played cupid, connecting two young, good-looking flyers who both turned out to be personal trainers, both based in Dallas, Texas.

Throughout the flight July 3, Blair chronicled the blossoming romance in a series of amusing tweets filled with excited exclamation marks and updates, courtesy of shameless but well-intentioned eavesdropping.

"She went into the bathroom with her ponytail up and came back with her hair down. Now she asking for fitness tips."

They proceeded to share family photos from their phones, and the woman was observed to engage in flirtatious arm tapping.

And then: "Breaking. They just left the bathroom at the same TIME," reads the update a dozen tweets into the flight.

The drama succeeded in attracting a major Twitter audience who followed along closely while sipping on glasses of wine and pints of beer.

Even Monica Lewinsky chimed in.

More than 222,100 retweets, 548,600 likes later, Blair and her sleuth boyfriend managed to track down one-half of the budding couple, who got in some tweeting of his own on the subject afterwards.

"They're gonna fall in love and get married and have babies!" Blair gushed.