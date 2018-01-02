

CTVNews.ca Staff





Twin babies born in Delano, Calif. this week are going to have very different birth dates thanks to being born on either side of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The Ontiveros twins weren't due until Jan. 27 but they decided to make an early entrance, sending their mother, Maria Esperanza Flores Rios, into labour at 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Baby Joaquin Ontiveros was born at 11:58 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017, weighing 2.5 kg (5lbs 9oz). His younger twin sister, Aitana, arrived 18 minutes later, at 12:16 a.m., weighing 2.2 kg (4lbs 10oz).

Because they were born on different days, they won’t share the same birthday – they won’t even share the same birth year.

Staff at Delano Regional Medical Center have a tradition of offering gifts to the first baby born at the hospitals every new year. But this year, the last baby born in 2017 will also be enjoying the gifts.

Staff gave Flores and her family more than US$3,000 in new baby gear -- a welcome arrival for the exhausted parents, who already have three older girls, ranging in age from six to 18.