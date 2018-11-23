

The Canadian Press





DEER LAKE, N.L. -- A trucker says he may have had a close encounter of the Santa kind after spotting what appeared to be Santa's reindeer on a snow-covered Newfoundland highway.

Jason White says the herd of about a dozen caribou were stopped on the Trans-Canada Highway, a light snow falling around them, near Deer Lake Thursday morning.

White, a delivery driver for Ice Block of Conception Bay South, shot a video of the herd and posted it to his Facebook page so he could show his children -- especially his young son, who is almost two years old.

White said in the post he thought Santa's reindeer may have been lost on the west coast of Newfoundland.

By midday Friday, the video had been viewed about 3,600 times.

White says he's been overwhelmed by the reaction to the video and says some local parents are telling their kids to be good because Santa must be near.