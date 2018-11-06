

CTVNews.ca Staff





Something about an advertisement in an Ottawa liquor store appears to have been lost in translation.

Giles Day posted a picture to Twitter showing the unusual ad for Crown Royal rye at an LCBO store.

The sign appears to have been designed to be bilingual, as most of its text appears in English and French – with one highly noticeable exception.

The first line of the ad reads “Bring it home,” followed immediately by “this week.” This is followed by “French bring it home” and “cette semaine,” suggesting a translation of the first line was intended but never carried out.

“Nice ad French nice ad,” Day said on Twitter.

The LCBO did not respond to a request for comment before this story was published.