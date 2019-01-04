

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Toronto Zoo celebrated the first birthday of their one-horned rhino calf named Kiran and took the time to educate the public about the vulnerable species.

Kiran celebrated his birthday on Friday with a special ice treat and gifts that included bananas and cantaloupe.

The zoo says Kiran has grown to weigh more than 635 kilograms and is “confident, adventurous and even feisty in nature.”

With just 3,500 left in the wild, the greater one-horned rhino, also known as the Indian rhino, is currently listed as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

The Toronto Zoo is a member of two white rhino conservation groups: the Greater One-Horned Rhino Species Survival Plan and White Rhino SSP.