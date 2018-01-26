Tons of Mardi Gras beads down the drains in New Orleans
Collecting beads during the Krewe of Endymion Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, on Feb. 25, 2017. (Gerald Herbert / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 3:23PM EST
NEW ORLEANS -- Let the good times roll -- just not into New Orleans' storm drains.
That's the plea from city officials.
Local news outlets report cleaning crews have sucked out more than 42,000 kilograms of Mardi Gras beads from catch basins on along a five-block stretch of St. Charles Avenue downtown, a popular parade route.
Department of Public Works Interim Director Dani Galloway said Thursday that the four-month emergency program had cleaned 15,000 catch basins altogether as of Wednesday, removing roughly 3.3 million kilograms of debris.
It's part of a US$22 million contract to tackle city's drainage system in response to heavy August flooding.
Galloway asked residents to step up and clear neighbourhood catch basins, and said the city is looking at installing temporary "gutter buddies."