'Tombstone tourists' find the beauty and joy in cemetery visits
Until she left for college, film historian Karie Bible spent almost her entire childhood living next to a cemetery.
It’s where the Texas native rode her bike, played with her brother and passed by nearly every day. Other kids may have traded creepy stories about cemeteries or swore they’re haunted, but Bible was convinced of their value.
“Being right next to a cemetery was normal for me,” she told CNN. “I always thought they were extremely beautiful.”
Years later, after landing in Los Angeles as an adult, she ended up in one of the most famous cemeteries in the country: Hollywood Forever, a paean to Old Hollywood and the people who built it. There, visiting the graves of silent film star Marion Davies, famed director Cecil B. DeMille and ingénue icon Judy Garland, she found countless stories to tell.
That was more than 20 years ago. She’s been the cemetery’s official tour guide ever since, leading visitors on monthly treks across the grounds to visit elaborate mausoleums, humbler headstones and various tributes to major stars and Hollywood everymen.
“I love these people, and it gives me so much joy to keep their memories alive and their legacies going,” she told CNN.
Bible spends her days with “tombstone tourists” — fans of cemeteries who travel across the country and world to significant cemeteries to commune with those buried there and bask in the history. (Philip Stone, founder and executive director of the Institute of Dark Tourism Research at the University of Central Lancashire in the United Kingdom, likened tombstone tourism to “sightseeing the mansions of the dead.”)
Cemeteries aren’t conventional tourist destinations, but they’ve become essential stops for history buffs, aesthetes and curious visitors looking to learn more about the community they’re visiting. And “tombstone tourists” are always encouraging more to consider a cemetery’s macabre beauty.
“For me, a cemetery is like an art museum,” said Joy Neighbors, an author who writes about her cemetery obsession in the blog A Grave Interest. “It’s always an adventure and always an experience to go in, dig around and see what you can find.”
CEMETERIES ARE TEEMING WITH HISTORY
People often visit cemeteries for a connection to the past and to probe their own interest in death and the afterlife, said Sue Slocum, an associate professor of hospitality at George Mason University.
Cemetery tourism is considered a form of “dark tourism,” or travel that involves visiting sites associated with death, she said. Dark tourism is predicated on a “preoccupation with death,” she said.
“These are things that are part of being human,” said Slocum, who’s currently teaching a course on the subject. “(Cemeteries) celebrate community and the people buried there.”
For the history-curious, cemeteries are rich resources. Tombstones themselves are monuments to the past and to the people buried beneath them, Neighbors said. Their design tells stories about the era in which they were produced — if it’s elaborate and well-kept, for example, it may mark the grave of a well-known and wealthy community member.
Symbols on gravestones tell stories, too: In the 19th and 20th centuries, it was common for gravestones to bear symbols of religion or groups to which they belonged, like the Masonic square and compass. Children are often represented by lambs, Neighbors said, and some tombstones resemble trees from which limbs are cut, symbols of the deaths of family members.
Even the birth and death dates can tell rich, devastating stories without words, she said.
“It really makes you respect your heritage and the past,” Neighbors said.
Many gravesites have become popular tourist destinations for their architecture, famous “residents” or historic significance: The Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia, is the Southern Gothic home to hundreds of Confederate soldiers and men who fought in the Spanish-American War, along with members of Savannah’s prominent 19th-century families. St. Mary Magdalene Churchyard in East Ham outside of London was a Roman burial site, discovered in the 19th century after hundreds of years of dormancy. And New Orleans’ St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 is home to dozens of locals who’ve since become urban legends, such as Voodoo queen Marie Laveau.
“Cemeteries kind of have personalities,” Bible said. “They all have their own set of history and style — none of them are really the same experience.”
In some places, Neighbors said, cemeteries function almost like parks: In Edinburgh, Scotland, the Greyfriars Kirkyard cemetery is open 24 hours a day, and people visit to knit, read, eat lunch and meet friends around its historic tombstones. (It’s also the home of the memorial for Greyfriars Bobby, a terrier who was said to have stood guard at his owner’s grave for 14 years. Visitors often bring him a stick to play fetch, Neighbors said — a way to “draw people in” to a cemetery instead of casting them out.)
“To me, that’s what a cemetery should be,” she said.
CEMETERIES ARE MORE WELCOMING THAN THEY SEEM
Bible sees her fair share of unruly cemetery guests: “There’s a reason why they have bike racks around Jim Morrison’s (grave),” she said, noting the barriers at Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris that surround The Doors’ frontman’s headstone.
She has sympathy, though, for people whose interest in cemeteries is complicated. Sometimes, a visit to a cemetery can revive painful memories or pangs of grief for a lost loved one, she said.
Cemeteries have often been considered places of quiet reverence, not venues for tourism or leisure. It’s a “very American concept” to maintain an air of solemnity in cemeteries, Slocum said. For years it was considered almost “sacrilegious to (visit) just to enjoy it,” Neighbors said.
“You held your breath when you passed the cemetery,” Neighbors said of her grandparents’ view.
Increasingly, though, historic cemeteries across the country and the world are encouraging visitors to tour the grounds and learn the stories of the people buried there. Neighbors said she’s noticed families, joggers, and even musicians start to spend time regularly at her local cemeteries when that was rare even 10 years ago. Some, like Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery, have become community hubs where people walk their dogs or picnic — not just tourist destinations but resident mainstays.
“People started realizing this is a gorgeous location we can utilize for other things than just visiting the dead,” Neighbors said. “There’s a wealth of experiences waiting to be discovered.”
HOW TO DO TOMBSTONE TOURISM RIGHT
“There is a way to maintain your respect and curiosity,” Bible said of visiting a cemetery. “I think if you go in with the right attitude and realize why you’re there, there’s absolutely a way.”
Go with a purpose.
Cemeteries are sites for reflection and remembrance, not so much for littering, loitering or partying like the doomed teens of many a scary story. While you can visit public cemeteries on your own, many offer tours to teach visitors about their history and some of the people buried there — Slocum suggested taking a guided tour of a cemetery to get the most out of the experience.
Respect the space.
Even some of the best-known gravesites are working cemeteries, like Hollywood Forever, which still hosts funerals and performs burials and cremation services. It’s best to enter cemeteries, even those that offer tours or events, peacefully in case there are active funereal services taking place, Bible said.
So, even on a tour themed to Halloween that leans into the spookier elements of cemeteries, it’s important to maintain “common decency for the dead, victims and their families,” Stone said.
Don’t tread where unwelcome.
Not all cemeteries appreciate guests. If a gravesite is private or culturally significant and discourages visiting if you’re not a community member, it’s best to heed that guidance, Slocum said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, has died at 54, reports say
American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.
'A devastating situation': Canadian woman loses 18 family members in Gaza, while others unreachable
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel enters new phase of war on Hamas, expanding ground attacks
Israel entered a new phase of its war on Hamas on Saturday, expanding its ground attacks after blacking out nearly all communication in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire.
How your seasonal chores count toward your fitness goals
Seasonal chores are functional exercises that can burn more calories than some traditional fitness activities. In fact, raking leaves can burn more calories in an hour than a brisk walk or weight training session.
Paris Hilton channels Britney Spears at glitzy Halloween bash
The love for a certain memoir author of the hour was palpable at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday night, as several stars paid tribute to the inimitable Britney Spears with their attention-getting getups.
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
Palestinian-Canadians worry for relatives as offensive in Gaza ramps up
Moayed Salim expected his father to come home to Canada at the end of the month in time for the birth of his son. Instead, the London, Ont. resident said his 66-year-old father is stuck in Gaza and there's no way to know if he is alive or dead amid a telephone and internet blackout.
'Tombstone tourists' find the beauty and joy in cemetery visits
Until she left for college, film historian Karie Bible spent almost her entire childhood living next to a cemetery. Other kids may have traded creepy stories about cemeteries or swore they’re haunted, but Bible was convinced of their value.
Canada
-
'A devastating situation': Canadian woman loses 18 family members in Gaza, while others unreachable
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
-
Location, location, location: 3 former Hells Angels clubhouses heading for sale in B.C.
The three-bedroom East Vancouver home that's about to hit the market includes a brick fireplace and finished basement, along with a private back deck. Not to worry - the Hells Angels deaths-head logos have been removed from the gables.
-
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
-
Palestinian-Canadians worry for relatives as offensive in Gaza ramps up
Moayed Salim expected his father to come home to Canada at the end of the month in time for the birth of his son. Instead, the London, Ont. resident said his 66-year-old father is stuck in Gaza and there's no way to know if he is alive or dead amid a telephone and internet blackout.
-
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
-
Five years after cannabis legalization, 64 per cent of Canadians are in support of the move: survey
It’s been five years since the legalization of cannabis in Canada, and a new survey finds that most Canadians are supportive of the move, but few agree with legalizing other drugs.
World
-
Mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say
Police missed two clear opportunities to end a dragnet that locked down and terrified Maine's second-largest city after a gunman killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar following a recent spiral into paranoia.
-
A spiderweb of Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip raises risks for an Israeli ground offensive
As an Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip looms in its most devastating war yet with Hamas, one of the greatest threats to both its troops and the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped inside the seaside enclave is buried deep underground.
-
Russia accuses Ukraine of damaging a nuclear waste warehouse as the battle for Avdiivika grinds on
Russia accused Ukraine on Saturday of damaging a nuclear waste storage facility in a drone strike on the Kursk nuclear power plant while fighting raged on for the control of the key eastern city of Avdiivika, where Russians apparently suffered heavy losses.
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel enters new phase of war on Hamas, expanding ground attacks
Israel entered a new phase of its war on Hamas on Saturday, expanding its ground attacks after blacking out nearly all communication in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire.
-
An Iranian teenager injured on Tehran Metro while not wearing a headscarf has died, state media say
An Iranian teenage girl injured weeks ago in a mysterious incident on Tehran's Metro while not wearing a headscarf has died, state media reported Saturday.
-
Pence ends White House campaign after struggling to gain traction. 'This is not my time,' he says
Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence on Saturday dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls.
Politics
-
Federal government to match donations for aid to Gaza, West Bank civilians
The Canadian government will match donations made to the group Humanitarian Coalition as part of its campaign to help Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
-
Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want voices heard on carbon pricing: rural economic development minister
Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings says if Western and Prairie provinces want to secure carve-outs in the federal government's carbon pricing policy, they should elect more Liberal ministers who can share their concerns with the government.
-
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
Health
-
How your seasonal chores count toward your fitness goals
Seasonal chores are functional exercises that can burn more calories than some traditional fitness activities. In fact, raking leaves can burn more calories in an hour than a brisk walk or weight training session.
-
Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis
Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories.
-
Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID-19 emerged: study
Former Ontario inmates saw their risk of dying from a toxic-drug overdose jump as much as 50 per cent at the start of the pandemic compared to the years before COVID-19, says a study.
Sci-Tech
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Earth's core is leaking, scientists say
Scientists have detected a surprising amount of a rare version of helium, called helium-3, in volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island, lending support to the theory that the noble gas is leaking from Earth’s core — and has been for millennia.
Entertainment
-
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, has died at 54, reports say
American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.
-
Paris Hilton channels Britney Spears at glitzy Halloween bash
The love for a certain memoir author of the hour was palpable at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday night, as several stars paid tribute to the inimitable Britney Spears with their attention-getting getups.
-
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
Business
-
Abercrombie & Fitch slapped with lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of its male models under former CEO
A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.
-
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.
-
Another first for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, selling shares of the bank he's run for nearly 2 decades
Jamie Dimon will do something he has never done before in nearly two decades as the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sell shares in the company.
Lifestyle
-
'Tombstone tourists' find the beauty and joy in cemetery visits
Until she left for college, film historian Karie Bible spent almost her entire childhood living next to a cemetery. Other kids may have traded creepy stories about cemeteries or swore they’re haunted, but Bible was convinced of their value.
-
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
Sports
-
Gilles, Poirier clinch gold at Skate Canada; Sakamoto finishes first in women's
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier have once again claimed gold on home soil, finishing on top of the ice dance program at Skate Canada International.
-
Jenni Hermoso scores winner for Spain in 1st game since World Cup kiss scandal
Jenni Hermoso came off the bench to score a late winner for Spain against Italy on Friday in her first international game since the World Cup final, where the kiss she was subjected to by the Spanish soccer federation president caused an international uproar.
-
'A roller-coaster': Maxime Deschamps speaks out about ADHD in figure skating
Getting to know your skating partner can be difficult and time consuming process, say Canadians Maxime Deschamps and Deanna Stellato-Dudek, and doing so involves lots of trust and care. Which makes being honest about health conditions important for success.
Autos
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.