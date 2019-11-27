TORONTO -- Depending on who you ask, burpees are either “magical” or “idiotic.”

But they are pretty much universally considered a grueling strength and cardio exercise beyond just a few reps. It involves a simple transition from a standing to plank position and back again. The thought of doing burpees for 12 hours straight would be unfathomable and masochistic to most.

That’s not stopping Montreal model and ergonomics professional Samuel Finn from attempting to do just that on Friday when he’ll try to complete 5,300 chest-to-ground burpees in half a day. If he succeeds, he’ll nab the Guinness World Record for most burpees in 12 hours.

Last month, he completed 2,179 burpees in five hours, his “last big challenge” after about six months of training for the big day.

“At the beginning of the 4th hour, my abs started to cramp and spasm,” he wrote on Instagram. “It was incredibly painful. I’d lay on the floor in pain as it felt like my abs were trying to come out of my body. Then, I’d jump right back into burpees as soon as I felt my abs releasing.”

The grueling attempt is being done in memory of his brother Cedric, who was diagnosed in 2017 with a rare and aggressive soft tissue carcoma. He died nine months later at the age of 27. Finn started a hashtag and website for the attempt dubbed “Burpees4Ced” and says he’s raised some $38,000 for cancer research.

“Ced went through a lot of pain while he was fighting cancer and even though he was suffering so much he was always extremely positive,” Finn told CTV News Montreal this week. “He was always thinking about other people even though it was himself that was suffering.”

The current record Finn will attempt to crush Friday is 5,010 burpees in 12 hours, which a Michigan man completed in October. It won’t be easy. Jean-Francois Gaudreau, the owner of Centre XPN gym where Finn will make his record attempt, has faith but was blunt about what it takes to accomplish Finn’s goal.

“You need to be crazy to do burpees for 12 hours,” said Gaudreau. “It’s super intense because it’s the same movement… It’s super long. Very tough on the joints.”

But the intensity of the endeavor is exactly why Finn chose it.

“I wanted to pick something that would be really suffering for me to show that we can do much more than we think even though we are going through hard times,” he said.

With a report from CTV News Montreal's Emily Campbell.