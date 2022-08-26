'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
In North America, tipping on meals in restaurants is as much a part of the experience of dining out as reading a menu. And in Canada, the amount diners tip as a percentage of their bill is going up.
Data points to increases taking place across provinces during the pandemic while, anecdotally, experts say tip percentages started creeping upward a few years before COVID-19 entered the picture. The reasons why range from diners’ altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts inthe food and hospitalityindustry.
A survey conducted by Restaurants Canada in April 2022 found 44 per cent of Canadians surveyed said they were tipping a higher percentage of their bill when dining at a table service restaurant, compared to prior to the pandemic. While the standard tip for table service across Canada was around 15 per cent before the pandemic, as of April, Canadians said they were tipping 17.6 per cent on average.
James Rilett, Restaurants Canada central vice president, attributes these changes mostly to sympathetic diners, excited to return to restaurants after pandemic-driven dining room closures and eager to support the staff.
“I think as people realize a lot of servers and all restaurant employees missed a lot of time when we were shut down or had restrictions, people are saying they want to recognize what servers have been through,” Rilett told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Friday.
"I think it's overall a goodwill feeling coming from being in a restaurant."
Rilett pointed out some provinces with the highest increases in tip percentages given by customers,such as Ontario, also endured some of the longest dining room closures during the pandemic. In Ontario, 53 per cent of those surveyed said they tip more when dining out compared to before the pandemic, now tipping 18.9 per cent of the after-tax bill on average.
In British Columbia, where a lower percentage of respondents said they tip more compared to pre-pandemic, one restaurant manager says tips at his location are higher on average than during pandemic closures, but roughly on par with pre-pandemic percentages.
Hitesh Verma manages a Montana’s BBQ and Bar in Tsawwassen, B.C. He said tip percentages dropped to between 8 and 12 per cent on average during pandemic closures, when patrons could only order takeout. Despite this, he said tips have returned to pre-pandemic levels of roughly 17 to 18 per cent with the reopening of dining rooms.
"I would say it was almost the same, or not that much of a difference from before the pandemic,” he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Thursday.
HOW TIPPING IS CHANGING
In a phenomenon called "tip-flation," University of Guelphfood economist Michael von Massow said tip percentages can rise due to a range of “organic” factors such as changing social norms, and external factors like tip percentage prompts on restaurant menus and debit machines.
While the pandemic accelerated some of these trends, von Massow says they were growing before March 2020.
"I think there are two ways the tips go up,” he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Friday. “The first…happens organically. We have conversations, we hear stories in the news about how little people in the restaurant industry earn and we just feel like the social norm changes, the social norm nudges us up and we tip more. I think that sort of organic growth was accelerated before the pandemic came,” he said.
Von Massow added that altruism during the pandemic likely served to accelerate this rising standard for tipping across Canada further.
"The other thing that affects tips are the signals restaurants send to us, so we have these nudges that happen,” he said.
One of the ways restaurants nudge diners to leave higher tips, von Massow explained, is by listing suggested tip percentages on the menu or programming them into the debit terminal, since the majority of diners use a debit or credit card to pay for their meals.
While the customary tip for table service at Canadian restaurant is 15 per cent or higher, von Massow said a growing number of restaurants across the country are programming their debit machines to prompt tips starting at 18 or even 20 per cent.
"Psychologically do we want to push the button that is the lowest amount or are they sort of trying to nudge us to that middle amount?” von Massow said. “And I think, to a degree, we've seen those numbers creep up as a way to sort of guilt or pressure us into tipping more."
While tipping in restaurants is a societal norm and something many staff rely on as part of their income, von Massow said no one should feel pressured to tip more than a standard percentage. If a diner is presented with a debit machine prompting for a tip percentage higher than they feel is appropriate, he said they should ignore the prompt and enter a custom tip percentage. Most debit machines allow for custom tip percentages and dollar amounts, he noted.
“Tipping is the social norm,” he said. “But it is completely a choice and you have to be comfortable with what you choose."
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
Canada
-
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
-
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
-
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
-
Vancouver police say Ojibwa man who died after beanbag shooting had been asking for help
Vancouver police say a man who died after officers used a beanbag shotgun on Monday had asked bystanders for help following a “violent incident” that occurred moments earlier.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
World
-
Norwegian mass murderer Breivik sues Norwegian state, again
Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, is once again suing the Norway government in a bid to force an end to his isolation, Norwegian media reported Friday.
-
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order
Taiwan's leader on Friday said China and Russia are 'disrupting and threatening the world order' with Beijing's recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 40 rescued
A Philippine ferry carrying 82 passengers and crew caught fire as it was approaching a port south of Manila on Friday and at least 40 of those onboard have been rescued, coast guard officials said.
-
Her slaying went unsolved for 34 years. Police say they identified her killer after he licked an envelope
Investigators said they identified Scott Grim as Anna Kane's killer using genetic genealogy, which combines DNA evidence and traditional genealogy to find biological connections among people.
-
Official: 6 of 43 missing Mexican students given to army
Six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings, the Mexican government official leading the Truth Commission said Friday.
-
Moscow film festival opens with praise of soldiers in Donbas
The 44th Moscow International Film Festival opened Friday with reduced foreign representation amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Politics
-
Trudeau links Canadian investments in North American defence to European security
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants European allies to know that when Canada invests in defending North America and the Canadian Arctic, they also benefit.
-
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
-
Chief justice welcomes Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court of Canada
Canada's chief justice is welcoming the appointment of the first Indigenous member of the Supreme Court of Canada.
Health
-
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.
-
'Synthetic' mouse embryos created without sperm, egg or womb
Scientists have created 'synthetic' mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.
-
Combination 'polypill' lowers the risk of major cardiovascular events, study finds
Older heart disease patients who took a combination 'polypill' made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
-
SpaceX, T-Mobile try to connect remote areas with satellites
Elon Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile are teaming up in an attempt to connect mobile devices through a network of satellites, providing coverage to even the most isolated places.
-
NASA wants to see your moon-inspired art
To celebrate the upcoming launch of Artemis I, NASA wants you to share your moon-inspired art on social media.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death
An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
-
Movie reviews: Despite masterful storytelling, 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' lacks passion
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing,' 'Samaritan' and 'The Invitation.'
-
Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools
Turkish pop star Gulsen has been arrested on charges of 'inciting hatred and enmity' with a joke she made about Turkey's religious schools, the country's state-run news agency reported.
Business
-
In wake of LaFlamme's exit, brands should be wary when jumping on hot topics: experts
Marketing experts say brands that have advertised themselves with a nod to CTV National News host Lisa LaFlamme's recent dismissal should beware of blowback.
-
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Lifestyle
-
The 'world's coolest' streets for 2022 revealed by Time Out
Time Out revealed its 33 selections for the coolest streets worldwide, and Montreal's Rue Wellington took the number one spot on the list.
-
Miss England finalist becomes first in pageant's history to compete without makeup
A Miss England finalist has become the first ever beauty queen to compete without wearing any makeup in the pageant's nearly century-long history.
-
Man on trip to Toronto wins $6-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot after buying ticket at convenience store
A man from British Columbia is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from a Toronto convenience store.
Sports
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
Serena's example: Tennis icon's impact felt in Black America
After nearly three decades in the public eye, few can match Serena Williams' array of accomplishments, medals and awards. Through it all, the 23-time Grand Slam title winner hasn't let the public forget that she's a Black American woman who embraces her responsibility as a beacon for her people.
-
5 NBA players among Team Canada's roster for World Cup qualifier in Victoria
Five NBA players highlight Canada's 12-man roster for the team's World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina.
Autos
-
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
-
Refreshed Leclerc eyes Formula One comeback; Hamilton encouraged
Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.