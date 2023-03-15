Time and money for love: China brainstorms ways to boost birth rate

Tourists visit the Muslim Quarter, a very famous snack and commercial street in China, ahead of Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, on December 30, 2022 in Xi an, Shaanxi Province of China. (Photo by Li Hui/VCG via Getty Images) Tourists visit the Muslim Quarter, a very famous snack and commercial street in China, ahead of Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, on December 30, 2022 in Xi an, Shaanxi Province of China. (Photo by Li Hui/VCG via Getty Images)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social