This U.S. couple relocated to Italy after retiring. It didn't go according to plan

WATCH LIVE MPs debating second Conservative motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.
For Regina and John Zdravich, the Italian dream began more than 20 years ago, after a friendship with a young Italian exchange student they were hosting got them thinking about the future.
The couple from Northwest Indiana had no way of knowing at the time it would send them on an intercontinental odyssey that would encompass frustration, homelessness and finally happiness in an unexpected destination.
It was back in 2001 when they formed a close bond with their young lodger, going on to visit her in Italy three times, during which they “fell in love” with the country and began to think about what life would be like if they moved there.
“Then we had another foreign exchange student from Germany,” John tells CNN Travel.
“And we started thinking, ‘Well, maybe we would do this, because we kept going back to visit them in Europe.”
As they got closer to their retirement, the couple, who’ve been married since 1988, started to take the idea more seriously.
“We had lived in the US all our lives and wanted to try something different,” says Regina, who had several different jobs over the years, but was working as a bookkeeper before retiring.
They were also keen to downsize.
“Our house was too big for us,” says Regina. “And we knew we would have to move somewhere. And then we thought, ‘Let’s just go overseas.’”
The Zdravichs, who both retired at the age of 62, had gotten to know Italy well during their visits, so it was top of their list of destinations to move to.
After doing some research into the prospect, they decided to go for it, and set about selling their three-bedroom home in Northwest Indiana in 2017.
The couple then packed some of their essential belongings into a crate, shipped them over to Italy, and “started getting rid of everything we owned.”
“We started selling stuff online, as much stuff as we could sell,” says Regina. “We gave a bunch to charity. It took a long time to get rid of everything.”
According to John, they “did well” from the sale of their house and were “pretty financially comfortable” as they prepared to relocate.
The Zdravichs left the US for Italy in January 2018, with their cat Sonya in tow. But things didn’t exactly go to plan.
They moved into an apartment in Salerno, near Naples, and began the process of applying for an elective residence visa, also known as an Italian retirement visa, a long-stay permit for non-EU citizens with a specific amount of passive income who intend to take residence in Italy.
“We needed a national fiscal ID (a tax code similar to a Social Security number) and we needed a lease on an apartment proving we had a place to stay,” says Regina.
After three months, the couple returned to the US to complete the rest of the process through the Italian Consulate in Detroit, hoping they’d be able to return to the country permanently once they had their paperwork in order.
While they provided as much documentation as they could, the Zdravichs say they found the process “an absolute nightmare,” and reached a major stumbling block when they were asked to produce their income tax returns with their retirement income.
“That wasn’t going to happen for another year,” says Regina, pointing out that she had only retired at the end of 2017.
Realizing that they were unlikely to be approved without these details, the disheartened couple chose to withdraw their application, and asked for their passports to be sent back to them.
“Then we thought, ‘What the hell are we going to do?’” adds Regina.
At this point, the couple, who’d been staying in Airbnbs in Indiana and northern Wisconsin while they submitted their paperwork, didn’t really have anywhere to go.
“We were homeless,” says Regina. “We had no home. No car. Nothing. And it was winter in Northwest Indiana, which is snow, ice, all that kind of stuff.”
Unsure of what step to take next, they chose to return to Italy to try to figure things out.
While they were there, the Zdravichs scoured website forums for advice or information from others who’d been in similar situations and learned that some who’d struggled to gain residency in Italy had chosen to retire to Spain instead.
“We thought, ‘Okay, we can do that,’” says Regina.
John, pictured in Spain, says he and his wife they got the idea to move to Europe after travelling over to visit two foreign exchange students who had stayed with them. (Regina Zdravich via CNN Newsource)
As the couple had never visited Spain before, they decided to travel there to see if it was somewhere they could envision themselves living.
“We’d been back to Italy a number of times and travelled to quite a bit of the country… But Spain had never been on our radar, other than being able to point to it on the map,” admits John.
While in the country, they took a gamble and signed a year-long lease on an apartment so that they’d have a place to stay if everything worked out.
The Zdravichs then decided to return to the US once again, renting an apartment in Chicago, while they got their affairs in order.
At this stage, John, whose father is from southeast European country Serbia, began the process of obtaining Serbian citizenship, which would ultimately make a move to another European country much simpler if things were to go wrong again.
“We were kind of located near the Serbian consulate and the Spanish consulate (in the US),” says Regina. “So then we started the process with both of them.”
John’s Serbian citizenship came through after about a month, according to Regina.
The couple were granted Non-Lucrative visas (or retirement visas,) a permit that allows non-EU nationals to live in the country without working or engaging in any professional activity, for Spain, within around three months.
“It was a process that was like having a full-time job,” she adds.
In August 2018, around eight months after originally leaving the US for Italy, the Zdravichs arrived back in Spain to begin their new lives.
The change of location created much confusion for the couple during their first few months in the country, particularly when it came to the language.
“It was kind of disorienting, because we had been studying Italian,” says Regina. “And literally overnight, we got rid of all of our Italian books and Rosetta Stone and went out and got it in Spanish.”
Despite their disorientation, the couple threw themselves into life in Spain, basing themselves in beach town Oliva, situated in the region of Valencia.
The Zdravichs quickly found that they enjoyed the Spanish lifestyle very much.
“The Spanish like to have fun,” says John, adding that he finds Spaniards to be “a little more laid back.”
“This would be a great place to have been 40 years younger. They have their fiestas. We have fun.”
The couple, who had previously bought and renovated homes together, went on to purchase a three-bedroom home in the town of Garcia in Catalonia, northeastern Spain, with two hectares of land for 165,000 euros (around US$184,000) in November 2018.
They paid 165,000 euros (around US$184,000) for their three-bedroom home in Garcia, Spain. (Regina Zdravich via CNN Newsource)
“We had horses when we lived in the U.S., and we knew we wanted to have horses again,” says Regina.
“So that’s why a place with land was attractive to us. And plus, we’re in sort of a nature-zone area.
“For us and what we wanted to do, it was just the perfect setting, even though it was in Catalonia, which has its own language and wants to break away from Spain.”
While the house “was in really good shape,” the Zdravichs went on to spend around 10,000 euros (about US$11,187) on renovation work, and a further 15,000 euros on a new solar power system.
“We’re actually on the River Ebro, which the Spanish might not think is that big of a deal,” says John.
“But in the United States, to be living on a major river is, even though I don’t fish anymore, it’s nice.”
The couple moved to Spain in 2018, and ended up living in a town along the River Ebro in Catalonia. (Regina Zdravich via CNN Newsource)
One of the biggest struggles they say they’ve encountered since relocating has been learning the language, particularly now that they’re in Catalonia, which has its own language, Catalan – as well as its own parliament and flag.
The autonomous region held a referendum for independence from Spain back in 2017.
“Sometimes we get mixed up… They speak Catalan, especially in these small towns,” says Regina. “They want to hang on to their Catalan language.
“And we need to know Spanish because all of the official stuff that we have to do is done in Spanish…
“The fact that there is a second language here, has made our progress a little bit slower I think.”
John points out that many of their friends in the country are retirees from England, which hasn’t helped matters.
“We do take language classes,” he says. “But since we don’t work, we speak English to each other (all the time).”
Another aspect of living in Spain that Regina finds difficult is the use of the metric system.
“I’m baffled,” she admits. “Recipes baffle me because I just can’t get my head wrapped around it. I’m finally getting used to the temperature.”
The couple, who now have long-term residency cards, have found Spain to be much more affordable than the U.S., particularly when it comes to eating out.
“Sometimes it’s almost like you can’t afford not to go out to dinner,” says John. “Because it’s so affordable.
“And if you don’t like wine, you’re in the wrong place. Because wine here is excellent and it’s affordable.”
The Zdravichs are also full of praise for the country’s “amazing” public healthcare system.
They say they bought a private health insurance policy during their “first couple of years” in Spain, but were then able to register for healthcare after providing their residency documentation and health records.
Catalonia has its own public health system, which can be accessed by any of its residents.
“John had to have back surgery, we didn’t pay a penny,” says Regina. “You go and you buy a prescription, and you can use your pocket change.
“In the U.S., it’s just insane how expensive health care is. And here it just isn’t.”
According to Regina, the couple save a lot of money each year on her asthma medication, which wasn’t covered by her health insurance in the U.S.
However, there are some things that are more expensive in Spain.
“We pay more in income taxes in Spain than what we do in the United States,” she says. “But I feel like we get a lot for it… The roads are in perfect condition. There’s a lot of social type services if you need them.”
Although they’ve also found fuel to be more costly in Spain, the couple say that they drive shorter distances now, so this hasn’t impacted them massively.
“Going out to do things is way less expensive than what it is in the US,” says Regina. “So overall, it’s a lot cheaper to live here.
“Living in the U.S. on the money that we have, I think it would be a little more tricky.”
The Zdravichs have only returned home a few times since relocating to Spain permanently and say that, while they miss their friends, they don’t miss living there.
“America’s pretty much gone off the deep end right now,” says John. “We watch the evening news every night, and you just sit there and you go, ‘It’s getting crazier and crazier.’”
They have no desire to return permanently, and say they keep their visits to a minimum as they find travelling long distances particularly gruelling nowadays.
When reflecting on their unsuccessful attempt to obtain residency for Italy, the couple now feel that things might have turned out differently if they’d hired an immigration lawyer.
In fact, they say they’d advise anyone attempting to relocate to a new country permanently to use one, provided that they “have the money to be able to do that.”
“We did it all on our own, and it was an awful lot of work,” says Regina. “There’s a lot of documentation you’ve got to pull together… You have to be organized.”
Although they were “very, very disappointed” to have to give up on their Italian dream in 2018, the Zdravichs are now very happy in Spain and remain in touch with the former exchange student who first introduced them to the idea of living in Italy.
“We had our hearts set on Italy,” says Regina. “But in hindsight, I think it might have worked out better.”
Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on federal charges that he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals, including lavish overseas trips, in exchange for favors that included helping Turkish officials bypass a fire safety inspection for a new diplomatic tower in the city.
A terrifying coyote attack was caught on camera at the San Fernando Valley home of rocker Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan.
New changes to Canada's temporary foreign worker program are now in effect. Here's what to know.
Changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine that were announced by President Vladimir Putin are intended to discourage Ukraine's Western allies from supporting attacks on Russia, the Kremlin said Thursday.
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
The driver of a semi was injured and 22 cattle died following a rollover on Highway 39 near Midale, Sask. on Sept. 21.
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
A Canadian pharmaceutical company is warning consumers not to use some of its eye drops because of potential microbial growth that may result in eye infections.
A coalition of disability rights groups says it is launching a Charter challenge against a part of Canada's law on medical assistance in dying.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in a five-count criminal indictment unsealed on Thursday, becoming the city's first sitting mayor to face criminal charges. Here are some accusations in the indictment, which have not been proven in court.
Changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine that were announced by President Vladimir Putin are intended to discourage Ukraine's Western allies from supporting attacks on Russia, the Kremlin said Thursday.
In her first interview in more than two years, former U.S. first lady Melania Trump said she saw her husband's survival in two attempts on his life as 'miracles' and offered new details about the former president, including his desire to have more children.
Norwegian police have issued an international search request for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man linked to the sale of pagers to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that exploded last week, they said on Thursday.
Shots were fired late Thursday near the presidential palace in Guinea’s capital Conakry, and the army locked down the city center and evacuated it. It wasn’t immediately clear who was shooting or why.
North Korea has likely enriched enough uranium to build a 'double-digit' number of bombs and is making progress in its efforts to develop more powerful and accurate missiles targeting rival South Korea, Seoul's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday.
Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have signed a statement aimed at collaborating more on issues ranging from Ukraine to foreign interference.
New changes to Canada's temporary foreign worker program are now in effect. Here's what to know.
Despite making up more than 4.5 per cent of Canada’s population, less than one per cent of the country's physicians identify as Indigenous, according to the Canadian Medical Association.
A Canadian pharmaceutical company is warning consumers not to use some of its eye drops because of potential microbial growth that may result in eye infections.
More than 7,000 people with diabetes undergo a leg, foot or toe amputation every year — and the majority of those procedures could have been prevented, the Canadian Institute for Health Information said in a report released Thursday.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen feels 'extremely hopeful' about society's ability to push social media platforms into being safer but for change to come, she says these companies need to be motivated in a new way.
OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati — who has been instrumental in the development of ChatGPT and the artificial intelligence image generator Dall-E — said Wednesday she is leaving the company.
A Canadian school photography company says it was hit by a ransomware attack that held about 3,500 photos of students in several Saskatchewan school divisions hostage, among others across the country.
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
A terrifying coyote attack was caught on camera at the San Fernando Valley home of rocker Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan.
A Bridgerton-themed ball in Detroit promised a night of pageantry and elegance. Instead, guests say they feel scammed by the event organizers.
Open AI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman (C) speaks at the Advancing Sustainable Development through Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy AI event on Sept. 23, 2024, in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/Pool Photo via AP)
Billionaire Elon Musk's social media site X has complied with Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes’ orders and requested its service be reestablished in the country, a source said Thursday.
Switching to an online-only bank more than a decade ago was just another way Jessica Morgan was trying to save money at the time as a new grad.
Regina and John Zdravich left the U.S. for Italy after falling in love with the European country, then unexpectedly found themselves 'homeless.'
Home Depot was about to launch something big — really big — when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020: a 12-foot skeleton.
Switching to an online-only bank more than a decade ago was just another way Jessica Morgan was trying to save money at the time as a new grad.
Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson.
Derrick Rose, longtime NBA veteran and former league MVP, announced his decision to retire from professional basketball on Thursday.
Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium has been named as one of the host venues for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial regional championship for teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Ontario's Premier Doug Ford wants to dig Canada's largest city out of its traffic woes.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Sarah McLachlan is returning to her hometown of Halifax in November.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
An ordinary day on the job delivering mail in East Elmwood quickly turned dramatic for Canada Post letter carrier Jared Plourde. A woman on his route was calling out in distress.
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
British Columbia NDP leader David Eby has been upstaged by a wasp that flew down his shirt and stung him during a news conference.
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
A new, temporary, stadium-sized seasonal concert venue is coming to Toronto’s north end, with the capacity to host 50,000 people at one time.
One person is in custody, while another is in the hospital with unknown injuries following what police are calling a 'targeted' shooting in York Region on Thursday morning.
The next steps of what will eventually pop up in the space under the Gardiner Expressway were unveiled on Thursday – and it's being touted as a 'new space for play, shared experiences and regenerative landscape.'
Next month, a group of Indigenous hunters will be taking part in a ceremonial bison hunt in Banff National Park, the first time for the cultural practice in 139 years.
An investigation into stolen vehicles and dangerous driving in Calgary led police to seize weapons, drugs and stolen and fraudulent ID documents.
A wildlife rehabilitation facility in southern Alberta is looking for help after becoming full of injured hawks.
The construction of a project that includes building a tunnel in the area of Wellington and Sparks streets is scheduled to start this October, according to the City of Ottawa.
The Ottawa Mission is grappling with a record-breaking surge in homelessness and food insecurity. In its latest impact report, the shelter revealed the strain on its services, accommodating an influx of asylum seekers and a growing number of vulnerable individuals in the community.
Housing starts in the month of August dropped by 21 per cent in Ottawa, according to new data released by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
A man was arrested on Thursday morning in Saint-Paul-de-Montminy, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, in connection with an assault on the mayor, who had received a brick through his windscreen.
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
Quebec provincial police have made an arrest in the case of a missing woman from southern Quebec.
Images of a person who robbed a convenience store while armed earlier this month have been released as police have not identified the thief.
Bradley Pierson, founder of Trouvay, helps Canadian police solve cold cases by matching crime scene DNA samples with volunteers’ DNA in databases. He sat down on CTV Morning Live to explain how genetic genealogy works, from finding birth parents to solving crimes.
Two women who evacuated Jasper in July say their lives have been forever changed by the wildfire that burned the community.
A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared more than two years ago.
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservatives announced a financial literacy program Thursday, while Liberal Leader Susan Holt vowed to "transform mental health care," and Green Leader David Coon unveiled an affordable housing plan.
Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Sussex, N.B., in connection with a counterfeit money investigation in the Sussex area on Sept. 12.
Cat owners are on edge in Winnipeg, as advocates believe someone out there is killing pet cats.
The Town of Winnipeg Beach is without a leader after its mayor resigned Wednesday evening.
A free clinic will allow pet owners to get essential vaccines for their dogs and cats this weekend.
The driver of a semi was injured and 22 cattle died following a rollover on Highway 39 near Midale, Sask. on Sept. 21.
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
After a lengthy meeting Wednesday night, Regina city council has landed on a location for a permanent emergency shelter.
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2022 death of a Cambridge resident.
Region of Waterloo councillors passed a motion to ask the province to reverse its decision to close consumption sites.
Local advocates react to Premier Ford’s comments about encampments
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
In a human trafficking trial Tuesday, a Bangladeshi woman says she was sexually assaulted nearly two years ago during her time working at a small-town Saskatchewan restaurant.
Every other day, Derek Moonias drives 15 minutes to the airport in Neskantaga First Nation and fills his pickup truck with cases of bottled water flown in on the dime of the federal government.
A man posing as a lawyer for loved ones involved in a collision stole $28,000 from three Sudbury, Ont., residents in just the past two days.
Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
A 20-year-old from Windsor was arrested for dangerous driving following a collision in Amulree on Wednesday.
Co-operation is the end goal of this exercise, taking place over three days this week at the North Huron fire training grounds.
Following the recovery of millions in stolen classic cars in Lambton County, a 58-year-old man has been charged.
Provincial police will ramp up patrols this weekend in Wasaga Beach, focused on unlawful driving behaviours and vehicles with illegal modifications, in response to a possible car rally in another region roughly 235 kilometres.
Two people were hospitalized following a collision in Angus Thursday morning.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a “wanted fugitive”, wanted on multiple warrants in Ontario.
Victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) should soon have more support thanks to a new pilot project launching in Windsor-Essex.
Wondering where the construction is at in the County Road 42 Reconstruction project? The County of Essex has released photos of the ongoing work, providing community members some insight.
British Columbia NDP leader David Eby has been upstaged by a wasp that flew down his shirt and stung him during a news conference.
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
A Cardston, Alta., woman is $1 million richer after a Lotto Max draw in early August.
Alberta's Chief Mountain border crossing will soon close for the season.
It's been a decade since the signing of the Buffalo Treaty helped promote buffalo conservation among Indigenous communities in southern Alberta.
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17 west of Thunder Bay on Thursday morning.
Every other day, Derek Moonias drives 15 minutes to the airport in Neskantaga First Nation and fills his pickup truck with cases of bottled water flown in on the dime of the federal government.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's defence lawyer continued her cross-examination of the complainant in his sexual assault trial in a northeastern Ontario court today, where he has pleaded not guilty.
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.