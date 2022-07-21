This Asian country is betting on fermented horse milk to attract tourists

This Asian country is betting on fermented horse milk to attract tourists

A farmer milks a horse, south of the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, in June 2011. (Source: Vladimir Pirogov / REUTERS via CNN) A farmer milks a horse, south of the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, in June 2011. (Source: Vladimir Pirogov / REUTERS via CNN)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?

With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social