Thief steals disabled 15-year-old dog's wheelchair

Forecasters issue 'bomb cyclone' warning for B.C., with 120 km/h winds predicted
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Caring for a senior pet is no walk in the park, especially when the pet can't walk at all. A Colorado woman was shocked to find her dog's wheelchair missing from the porch Tuesday morning. Who would steal from an old, good boy?
Megan Caligiuri, of Englewood, has owned Griff, a rescued schnauzer mix, for nearly 15 years. The pair have always been active, traveling the country and doing 10-mile hikes. Trips got shorter as Griff's mobility went with age.
She purchased him a dog wheelchair. It picks up the slack for his weakened hind legs.
The wheels have significantly improved his quality of life.
"We go three miles a day, and it's been a game-changer for him," Caligiuri explained. "Someone saw him trucking around in the snow and was like, 'He's such an inspiration!"
Mobility keeps a senior dog's spirit alive.
Griff's energetic for being 105 "human" years old, but he can no longer walk without wheels.
This week, Caligiuri has had to give him a lift.
His wheels were stolen off the porch Monday night.
"I take them off after every walk. I leave them outside because they're dirty. He rolls around through stuff," explained Caligiuri. "The next morning, he's pretty jazzed for his next walk. I go outside and they're gone. I have no faith left in humanity that someone would steal a disabled dog's wheelchair."
She filed a police report and posted about the theft on the neighborhood social app, Nextdoor, hoping someone might have seen something or could help her find the missing wheelchair.
The response from the community was overwhelming.
"Over 80 people responded, offering donations, resources, and support. It was really heartwarming to see that much compassion," she said. "Someone said they saw a guy on a bike, with what looked like the wheels, serving as a trailer."
Replacing wheels is pricey. They're not something you can buy at your local pet supply.
News of Griff's dilemma spread.
Kathryn Groenewold with Paw Prosper, the parent company of Walkin' Pets, said the story left her team heartbroken.
"We just couldn't leave this dog without wheels," said Groenewold. "There's nothing more incredible than seeing a previously immobile pet have movement and excitement and the joy of running and play come back into their lives."
Walkin' Pets offers wheelchairs and support products to improve pet mobility.
Thursday night, they arranged for a replacement wheelchair to be hand-delivered to Caligiuri's door.
"Our team works very hard to make sure that each chair is perfectly fitting for the dog," said Groenewold. "We hope that Griff and Megan are going to be able to enjoy more good days together as a result."
Griff doesn't know why he's been carried, but he doesn't seem bitter about missing a week of walks.
While crime tried to slow him, the community has him rolling on alright.
"I feel so overwhelmed by the kindness of people. This is how he gets around and how he enjoys life and experiences life," Caligiuri said. "My faith in humanity has been restored. Thank you, everyone, so much."
The unemployment rate for Canadians between 18 and 24 was 12.8 per cent in October, according to Statistics Canada, more than double the rate of those older than 25.
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
Mounties in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region say there is "no credible evidence" to support claims circulating on social media that a human trafficking ring is operating in Squamish or that there have been kidnappings in the community.
Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.
NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country early next year.
Canadians are bracing for a chilly start to the week as snowfall and other wintry conditions are expected to make landfall across western and eastern provinces.
B.C. Premier David Eby introduced his new cabinet Monday, with some notable shuffles in high-profile ministries responsible for addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the province.
Ontario has tabled a bill that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares.
SaskPower is appealing a decision ordering the provincial Crown to pay $840,000 after two of its line workers died while on the job.
Russia vetoed a UN resolution Monday calling for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Sudan's military and paramilitary forces.
President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy as his nominee to be transportation secretary.
Germany and Finland expressed deep concern over the discovery of a severed undersea data cable between the countries through the Baltic Sea.
Nearly three years after a couple from India and their two young children froze to death while trying to cross the border from Canada into the U.S., two men went on trial Monday on human smuggling charges, accused of being part of a criminal network that stretched around the world.
A proposed law that would redefine New Zealand’s founding treaty between the British Crown and Māori chiefs has triggered political turmoil.
An Israeli airstrike late Monday slammed into a densely populated residential area in Lebanon's capital close to the UN headquarters, Parliament, the prime minister's office and several embassies.
Iranian agents allegedly plotted to assassinate Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler, a longtime vocal critic of Iran. Details of the foiled plot were first reported by The Globe and Mail citing unnamed sources on Monday and confirmed to CTV News by Cotler's office.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the importance of democracy the rule of law during a meeting the G20 summit in Brazil.
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
Quebec wants to improve access to abortion services as part of a new plan to counter what the government describes as an erosion of women's rights around the world.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak in at least 18 states linked to some organic carrots, which has led to at least one death.
Six monkeys were still on the loose early Monday after dozens escaped earlier this month from a South Carolina compound that breeds the primates for medical research, according to authorities.
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Famously known for its extensive ring system, Saturn is one of four planets in our solar system that have the distinctive feature. And now, scientists hypothesize that Earth may have sported its own ring some 466 million years ago.
A Louisiana-based rap artist pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a large-scale prescription drug fraud ring that operated out of his multimillion-dollar home in Utah.
Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused prosecutors on Monday of engaging in “outrageous government conduct” by using materials seized from his jail cell to try to keep him incarcerated before a May trial.
World Wrestling Entertainment's first episode of “Monday Night Raw” on Netflix will take place from the Intuit Dome on Jan. 6.
The Associated Press said on Monday it would lay off about 8 per cent of its workforce as it looks to modernize its operations and products.
A company affiliated with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones asked a federal judge on Monday to disqualify a bid by the satirical news outlet The Onion to buy Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, alleging fraud and collusion.
Some supermarkets in Russia have taken to keeping butter in locked cabinets amid rising prices.
Hundreds of organic baby- and toddler-sized rompers sold by an Ontario-based sustainable clothing company have been recalled over concerns they could catch fire and injure children, according to Health Canada.
A piece of national park history surfaced at Point Pelee National Park this week – a pair of parks badges from 1939 and 1940.
The Grey Cup celebrations may not be over yet. A lucky fan may be sitting on a 50/50 ticket worth $434,405.
The PWHL is taking women’s pro hockey to places from Raleigh, North Carolina, to the Pacific Northwest in releasing its nine-date schedule of neutral site games on Monday.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
One person is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Port Coquitlam on Sunday.
Two people have been injured in a collision in central Scarborough, say paramedics.
A suspect is facing charges in connection with the theft of nearly $63,000 worth of items from various LCBO stores, Peel Regional Police say.
A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Gleichen, Alta., on Monday morning.
Calgary drivers had a slow and slippery commute to and from work on Monday, thanks to a dump of snow.
Just over 40 people signed up to speak on Day 1 of what will be a multi-day meeting to determine the budget for the next two years, including a proposed property tax increase of 3.6 per cent combined.
Winter sport enthusiasts will have a new place to go ice skating in Ottawa this winter.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is acknowledging negative feedback from the community regarding possible increases to transit fares for seniors and hinting the city could back down from the proposal.
An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016. The inquest is scheduled for 21 days, and will hear from approximately 25 witnesses.
A group of frustrated citizens is taking the City of Montreal to court over what they say is a lack of consultation regarding bike paths.
Members of a homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve have been given eviction notices by the Quebec government.
Early Childhood Week is underway, and advocates say governments need to do more to address the issue of inequality.
WestJet Airlines announced they are adding more planes to their fleet and new non-stop destinations to their summer schedule on Monday.
Derby’s Lakeview General Store in Seba Beach, an hour west of Edmonton, is contracted by Canada Post. It offers everything a regular post office would, such as sorting letter mail and processing and storing parcels.
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
A drought that has created the need to limit water use in parts of Halifax is being felt elsewhere, where wells are running dry.
Police and agriculture officials seized more than 80 goats and two sheep from a property in Sherbrooke, P.E.I., on Friday.
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
Winnipeg's police board chair thinks it might be time to expand the use of photo radar.
Tropical fish hold clues that two Manitoba scientists believe could help unlock regenerative abilities in humans—like the ability to regrow your own teeth or repair your own brain following an injury.
Another alleged victim of Ruben Manz took the stand on Monday. The woman tearfully recalled feeling uncomfortable in the Regina chiropractor's office.
Regina Urgent Care Centre (UCC) continues to operate at a reduced schedule — leading to the Saskatchewan NDP claiming an election promise has already been broken.
The Regina Pats announced over the weekend that forward Jaxsin Vaughan had been traded to the Everett Silvertips for Caden Brown and a first-round pick. The trade came after Jaxsin's brother Corbin was suspended by the team indefinitely.
A group of municipal and regional councillors in Ontario have come together to speak out against the potential use of the Notwithstanding Clause to deal with encampments.
A bill was tabled Monday to shutdown 10 supervised consumption sites, including the ones in Kitchener and Guelph, that the province says are too close to local schools and daycares.
A Guelph man has been charged after phone and internet cables for at least 18 Guelph businesses were cut last week.
A Saskatchewan father is calling for justice in the death of his son, who Saskatoon police say was killed by an impaired driver.
As the Canada Post strike carries on, and prime giving season gets underway, Saskatoon charities are concerned they’re losing out on vital mail-in donations.
Saskatoon’s city library workers are heading back to the picket lines for a second one-day strike on Tuesday.
Timmins Police Chief Sydney Lecky is meeting with members of the Timmins Chamber of Commerce next month and one of the main topics will be the rise in shoplifting.
By a vote of 10-1 Monday at a special meeting, city council in North Bay voted to build a new arena with a maximum budget of $62.5 million.
A Kapuskasing school and childcare centre lockdown ended Monday afternoon. And by Monday evening, a barricaded person had been taken into custody.
Selecting new locations for Service Depots that offer basic needs to homeless encampments could pit neighbourhood against neighbourhood.
St. Thomas is touting another breakthrough in its approach to affordable housing.
Located at the London Health Sciences Centre Victoria Hospital, LHSC says the hub that is set to open Nov. 25, will offer vital support, resources and care to young Londoners living without housing.
Local Air Force veterans helped move a decommissioned airframe out of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden to the former site of the RCAFA 441 Huronia Wing on Monday, but the trip did not go as smoothly as planned.
This year, Collingwood’s Christmas tree debuted Saturday with what some described as an underwhelming display, prompting both criticism and sympathy for the organizers.
Two veteran provincial police officers described the emotional moments they arrived at the scene of a stabbing along Galloway Boulevard in Midland on the night of December 16, 2021 when they found a man on the ground bleeding from a stab wound to his upper chest.
A defence lawyer is arguing his client’s charter rights were breached during a 90-minute interview with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Windsor police temporarily closed a section of Walker Road after a crash, but have since reopened it.
A small group of Chatham residents that were displaced due to a large apartment fire on Aug. 25, have started moving back home.
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
B.C. Premier David Eby introduced his new cabinet Monday, with some notable shuffles in high-profile ministries responsible for addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the province.
Since she was a little girl, Chizara Frank-Imoh has wanted to be an engineer. But she says building community is even better.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Lethbridge’s largest charities are coming together once again to help give more people a merry Christmas. Both local food banks, the Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services and My City Care will provide toys and food to families in need this holiday season as part of the Christmas Hope campaign.
Tim Hortons is once again selling Holiday Smile Cookie, and this year money from Lethbridge locations is going, in part, to Green Shirt Day.
The potential resurrection of Crowsnest Pass coal mining should never pit the environment against the economy, said a community member and retired professor in the lead-up to a Nov. 25 vote of electors.
The repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public's help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release.
A Sault Ste. Marie program that gives people on social housing the opportunity to purchase a newly renovated home has just changed the lives of another local family.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
