    • These are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada, according to Google

    A child leaves after receiving free Halloween candy from a local businessman, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt York) A child leaves after receiving free Halloween candy from a local businessman, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    The top trending Halloween costumes in Canada this year include pop culture icons, classic characters and Hollywood villains.

    According to data from Google Canada, the leading costume searches over the past three months are Taylor Swift for kids, Rapunzel for adults, Joker and Harley Quinn for couples, Alvin and the Chipmunks for groups and Tinkerbell for DIYers.

    "Search interest in costumes spike every October on Google, and Google Trends provides a unique look into how people are preparing for the Halloween season," the company said in a release.

    Many leading costume categories feature characters from the latest franchise flicks, including "Joker: Folie à Deux" and "Inside Out 2."

    Halloween classics are also trending. Cats, witches and killer clowns all made the top five do-it-yourself costume searches, while clowns and skeletons made the top kids costumes list.

    "This year, we're seeing a fascinating comeback of timeless Halloween looks, fueled by a mix of nostalgia, viral trends, and recent pop culture influences," Google Canada said. "And it's clear that DIY is king. Canadians are embracing their creative spirit and putting a personal spin on Halloween."

    From viral videos to movies and music, Google has also recorded breakout searches over the past 30 days for Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice," Marvel's "Deadpool," Australian breakdancer Raygun and American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter.

    For those inspired by her Paris Olympics performance, you can actually find complete (and completely unauthorized) Raygun costumes online. Or try to mimic her uniform and viral kangaroo moves yourself: according to Google, people searching "Raygun costume" also searched for "green and yellow track suit" and "green track pants."

    Based on Google search data from the past three months, these are the top five trending Halloween costumes in Canada for adults, kids, couples, groups and DIYers:

    Top adult costumes

    1. Rapunzel
    2. Mermaid
    3. Harley Quinn
    4. Monster High
    5. Toy Story

    Top kids costumes

    1. Taylor Swift
    2. Clown
    3. Harley Quinn
    4. Skeleton
    5. Barbie

    Top couples costumes

    1. Joker and Harley Quinn
    2. Bert and Ernie
    3. Bonnie and Clyde
    4. Barbie and Ken
    5. Mr. and Mrs. Smith

    Top group costumes

    1. Alvin and the Chipmunks
    2. Alice in Wonderland
    3. Peter Pan
    4. Inside Out
    5. Scooby Doo

    Top DIY costumes

    1. Tinkerbell
    2. Cat
    3. Killer Clown
    4. Witch
    5. Inside Out

    N.L.

