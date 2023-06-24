These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: report

A new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.

According to the survey conducted by the real estate experts at Greater Toronto Home Pros, the “extremely” vibrant and friendly #torontocity piled up over 113,000 posts and #torontocityvibes over 19,000 posts.

The hashtag #Toronto on Instagram features a variety of stunning photos capturing the city’s incredible skyline and mountains during sunrise and sunset hours.

Vancouver is the second-most popular city on Instagram, with 26 million posts, thanks to its stark contrast between the modern skyscrapers and majestic mountains that overlook the city.

Social media users have also posted a significant number of photos and other content using the hashtag #vancouvercity, with 45,000 posts portraying the beauty of the city on Instagram.

Montreal is the third-most Instagrammable city in Canada according to the study. #montreal accumulated over 20 million hashtags on the platform for its diverse destination and variety of restaurants.

Calgary, with over 8.7 million posts on Instagram, came in at No. 4 as the most Instagrammable city in Canada. Thanks to its solid job market and the energy industry.

Thanks in part to its universities, particularly the University of Ottawa and Carleton University, Ottawa ranks as Canada’s fifth most Instagrammable city with the hashtag #ottawa accumulating an impressive 7.7 million posts on Instagram.

Edmonton with 5.7 million posts is the sixth most Instagrammable city followed by both Winnipeg and Mississauga, Ont. at seventh and eighth place, with 4.8 and 4.7 million posts respectively.

Brampton, Ont., which one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities, came in at No. 9 as the most Instagrammable city with hashtag #brampton accumulating 4.4 million posts on Instagram.

Rounding the list, Quebec City is the 10th Canada’s most popular city on Instagram. The city is known for its warm hospitality and lower housing price with the hashtag #quebeccity amassing 1.3 million posts on Instagram.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.