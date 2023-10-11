Lifestyle

    • These are the finalists for Canada's biggest prize in fiction

    Canadian novelist Sarah Bernstein is shown in a handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alice Meikle) Canadian novelist Sarah Bernstein is shown in a handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alice Meikle)
    TORONTO -

    Sarah Bernstein's absurdist novel "Study for Obedience" has nabbed a spot on another short list -- this time for the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

    Bernstein is also in the running for the Booker Prize for her sophomore effort, which follows an unnamed narrator who moves to an unfriendly land to become her brother's housekeeper.

    The list of five finalists, announced Wednesday, also includes Booker-winning Eleanor Catton for "Birnam Wood," which throws guerrilla gardeners into the path of a not-as-eccentric-as-he-seems billionaire.

    Kevin Chong made the short list for "The Double Life of Benson Yu," a work of metafiction in which a graphic novelist reluctantly confronts his difficult childhood.

    Dionne Irving's "The Islands: Stories," which explores the lives of Jamaican women and the broader forces that shape them, was the only short story collection to make the short list.

    Rounding out the short list is Giller veteran CS Richardson's novel "All the Colour in the World," about an artist's remarkable life.

    The Giller, which is Canada's largest fiction purse, will be handed out Nov. 13.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.

