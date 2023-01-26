These are Canada's favourite university programs, according a new report

A new report has found that psychology and computer science top the list of the most popular university majors in Canada.

The report, compiled by the University of the Potomac in Washington, D.C., looked into the most popular degrees worldwide, analyzing 181 programs using data extracted from Google. In Canada, psychology, computer science and business were the most popular university programs.

Nursing is on the top of the list as the most searched degree worldwide, followed by a business administration and law , according to the report. Diverse career opportunities and practical and in-demand nature described as reasons why most students are attracted.

In the U.S., psychology, business and computer science degrees garnered the most interest.

The report cited broadening employment options, improving job market adaptability and earning potential were highlighted as why these programs were popular. American psychology graduates could earn up to US$81,040, the report noted.

When it comes to the U.K., which has some of the highest-ranking universities globally, psychology, law and nursing were the most-searched programs. With a psychology degree in the U.K. a graduate could earn up to £55,000 per year and the salary range for a law degree holder goes up to £107,000 annually.

In India, English was the most-searched degree. The English degree was also the most popular in Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Morocco, Uzbekistan, and Hungary.

METHOLDOLOGY

Google search data from 100 countries were examined, analyzing the average search volumes over a year-long term and ranking them by the most searched-to-study degree within each country.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.