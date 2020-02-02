TORONTO -- Only two weeks after an adoption post introduced the internet to Perdita and her formidable glare, the “world’s worst cat” is no longer living at an animal shelter.

Perdita has been taken to her new home, where shelter staff and her owners hope she will flourish.

“They adore her and she tolerates them,” the Mitchell County Animal Rescue shelter said of the new owners on Facebook.

Adoption day was “bittersweet,” according to the North Carolina shelter, which helped the surly Perdita rocket to internet fame.

“We have loved getting to know her and watching her come out of her slappy shell,” the shelter posted on Facebook Saturday.

Perdita captured the hearts of the internet after an initial adoption post calling the allegedly bad-tempered cat “not for the faint of heart” and begging someone to take her away for free went viral on Facebook. The post described how the fussy feline had convinced them all with her strange behavior that she was ill -- only for the vet to announce that she was “just a jerk.”

Yellow eyes plus a resting “and-what-do-you-want” expression contributed to Perdita’s unwelcoming -- yet strangely appealing -- aura.

Nevertheless, adoption offers piled up. After they were whittled down to 10, Perdita met with the prospective owners and made her choice.

On Saturday she was picked up by Joe and Betty, her new family, and taken to their home in Tennessee.

The shelter often takes “Adoption Day” photos of new owners holding their happy pets, but “she wouldn’t let us,” the Facebook post states.

“She just growled and ran out of the room.”

But staff managed to snap a candid photo of the three.

At her new home, she will have a private room of her own to stay in until she is ready to interact with the rest of the household. Once she’s comfortable roaming around her new domain, she’ll have access to catwalks, indoor cat trees and a pond, according to the shelter’s post.

In the days just before her new family came to take her home for good, Perdita was showing her impatience -- a Facebook post on the shelter’s page states she was patrolling the office, growling at anyone who wanted her to vacate their chair, and sitting in boxes “too small for her.”

“She would not listen when we said her new family was coming tomorrow to pick her up,” the post read. The shelter added that they “are going to miss this sassy girl.”

It’s a happy ending for a cat who has been through a lot. Perdita ended up at the shelter only after her owner died and neighbours realized they could not take care of her.

She won’t be answering to “Perdita” anymore.

“Joe and Betty have decided to change her name to Noel,” the shelter explained. “Just in case the name Perdita is the cause of her anger.”