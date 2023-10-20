The three-year cruise has been postponed because it still doesn’t have a ship

Due to set sail from Istanbul on November 1, the three-year cruise was meant to be a smooth sail across the globe and into nomadic living for its inhabitants.

But with less than two weeks to go before the scheduled departure date, Life at Sea cruises is navigating choppy waters – as it still doesn't have a ship.

The company has now told passengers, many of whom have already paid tens of thousands of dollars, that they should prepare to embark on November 11 in Amsterdam – a three hour flight away from Istanbul.

In a statement shared with CNN, Life at Sea blamed the delay on "finalizing the funds transfer for the purchase" which it said was "taking longer than expected."

It said it expected to complete the purchase within a week.

Two weeks ago, when asked whether the sale – which had been slated for late September – had gone through, it gave the same response. "We expect to get the transfer of ownership [of the ship] next week," Kendra Holmes, CEO of Miray Cruises, which owns Life at Sea, told CNN on October 6, adding that the cruise would depart as planned on November 1 from Istanbul.

"As a team with decades of experience with the intricacies of the cruising world, we have always had contingency time built into any schedule," she said at the time.

FROM ISTANBUL TO AMSTERDAM

Whenever the company does get its hands on the boat – the AidaAura cruise ship, due to be renamed MV Lara – it will need 18 days in dry dock to start renovations, and will then reposition to Amsterdam, according to its new statement.

"If you are not comfortable flying to Amsterdam, then we will still plan an embarkation in Freeport [Bahamas] on the 21st of November," it said in the statement, which appears to be identical to a message sent to passengers. The statement gives instructions to cruisers to contact the company, which will pay to reroute people to Amsterdam or Freeport, including covering accommodation and "itinerary."

"We understand this change is not desirable, but we are doing our best to accommodate everyone and keep this adventure on track, even if it is a little late," they added.

Meanwhile, some passengers are becoming increasingly concerned about the delays – and what they see as a lack of transparency from Life at Sea cruises.

"We are all sitting on pins and needles right now – the uncertainty is excruciating," said one resident (as passengers will be known), who wished to remain anonymous.

"I'm okay with a delay, but I won't be okay with a cancellation."

Another, who also declined to be named, fears the cruise will end up not departing at all, but says they feel "sad but proud that we signed up for such an amazing adventure."

"I just hope I get my money back if we don't sail," they added.