The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II.
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on Monday.
A wreath sat on top of the coffin during the procession and service, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
At the request of King Charles III, the palace says the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.
In a statement released on Monday ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace said the foliage has been chosen "for its symbolism."
The wreath includes rosemary "for remembrance" and myrtle, which is "the ancient symbol of a happy marriage." The palace noted this was cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen's wedding bouquet in 1947. The wreath also contains English oak, which "symbolizes the strength of love."
Also featured in the wreath are scented pelargoniums; garden roses; autumnal hydrangea; sedum; dahlias; and scabious. The foliage is all presented in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard it sits on, the palace says.
"Again at His Majesty's request, the wreath is made in a totally sustainable way, in a nest of English moss and oak branches, and without the use of floral foam," Buckingham Palace said in the statement.
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, died on Sept. 8. She was 96.
After the state funeral, the gun carriage will take the Queen's coffin through central London to Wellington Arch where it will then be transferred to a hearse en route to Windsor Castle. She will be laid to rest there within King George VI Memorial Chapel in a private family ceremony.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
WATCH LIVE | Order of Service for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
Buckingham Palace reveals unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
A previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her state funeral.
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
Day of mourning: Canadian ceremony to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
U.S. President Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Dominican Republic, more than 1M people in Puerto Rico still without power
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic early Monday after slamming Puerto Rico with heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and an islandwide power outage.
China's quarantine bus crash kills 27 people, sparks anger against zero-COVID policy
Anger and criticism over China's unrelenting zero-COVID policy has erupted after a bus transporting residents to a coronavirus quarantine facility crashed on Sunday, killing 27 people.
Canada
-
Day of mourning: Canadian ceremony to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
-
Monday is a federal holiday to mark Queen's state funeral: What does this mean?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared Sept. 19 a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London. Some provinces are closing schools and select workplaces, while others are not recognizing the holiday.
-
'An ongoing conversation': Trudeau on the Crown's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Crown's reconciliation efforts toward Indigenous people in Canada – and in other countries around the world – will be an 'ongoing conversation' with King Charles III.
-
Canadians prepare to tune in London funeral for Queen Elizabeth
Thousands of Canadians across the country are preparing to tune in Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London today in tribute to the country's longest-serving head of state.
-
'A red herring:' Experts warn ending birth alerts not the only solution
The number of newborns taken into care dropped dramatically as birth alerts ended across Canada, but child welfare experts warn ceasing the practice cannot be the only step governments take to keep families together.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the advice Queen Elizabeth II gave her during their first meeting
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Queen Elizabeth II told her in their first meeting during a Zoom call ahead of Simon's swearing in as the representative of the sovereign in Canada, to 'be gentle' to herself – advice Simon believes is a reflection of the Queen's resilient work ethic.
World
-
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Dominican Republic, more than 1M people in Puerto Rico still without power
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic early Monday after slamming Puerto Rico with heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and an islandwide power outage.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border
Ukrainian authorities say they have located makeshift prisons where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through the village of Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such 'torture chambers' have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week.
-
Why a gun carriage is used to carry the Queen
It has also been used for the funerals of several other monarchs, including those of King Edward VII, King George V and the Queen's father, King George VI, in 1952.
-
Head of Hong Kong journalists group charged with obstructing police
The head of Hong Kong's leading journalist group was charged on Monday with obstructing police officers, a case seen by critics as a further blow to media freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city.
-
Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan
A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-storey building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
-
Trudeau meets U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, other world leaders in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his British counterpart Sunday as world leaders converged on London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
-
Former PM Stephen Harper invested into Order of Canada in London
Former prime minister Stephen Harper was invested into the Order of Canada in London on Sunday.
Health
-
U.S. President Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
-
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter's urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery.
-
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
Sci-Tech
-
Elections Quebec takes to TikTok, hoping quirky campaign inspires turnout
Elections Quebec is flipping their usual campaign advertising script in hopes that some fresh messaging will propel more voters out to the polls next month and is mounting a campaign of its own — one to 'reverse a trend' toward poor voter turnout by taking a humoristic, even absurd approach to its ads and expanding beyond traditional TV and radio to spaces like TikTok.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
-
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
Entertainment
-
'The Fabelmans' wins People's Choice, 'Riceboy Sleeps' snags Platform Prize at TIFF
Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans' has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival. The coming-of-age ode to cinema was announced as the winner during a TIFF awards breakfast capping off 10 days of in-person filmgoing and festivities.
-
TIFF 2022 capsule reviews: 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' 'Raymond and Ray,' 'The Good Nurse,' 'Sidney'
On CTVNews.ca, pop culture critic Richard Crouse offers capsule reviews for select films screened at TIFF 2022, including: 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' 'Raymond & Ray,' 'The Good Nurse' and 'Sidney.'
-
'The Woman King' takes North American box office throne
The Viola Davis-led action epic 'The Woman King' easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theatres, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned US$19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday.
Business
-
Asian shares slip following broad decline on Wall Street
Asian shares fell Monday after another week of sizable losses on Wall Street, as investors braced for another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
-
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
-
Canadian advocates of tax on oil and gas sector can now point to EU for inspiration
Proponents of imposing a windfall tax on the Canadian oil and gas industry now have another global power setting precedent for the policy. On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed levying such a tax on the energy sector and redirecting funds to households and businesses struggling with high inflation. It estimates the policy would bring in around $186 million in revenue.
Lifestyle
-
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
-
Buckingham Palace reveals unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
A previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her state funeral.
-
It's tapped: Germany's Oktoberfest opens after 2-year hiatus
The beer is flowing at Munich's world-famous Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019.
Sports
-
Framber Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball's top pitchers in his fifth season.
-
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city's first pro sports title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
-
Van Dijk, Foss win time trial gold at cycling worlds
Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third women's time trial gold medal at the opening event of the road world cycling championships on Sunday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.
-
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.