The secrets behind your favourite Christmas movie classics
Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it's an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer.
Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favourites with fresh eyes. (And bother everyone with your newly acquired trivia.)
'A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS' WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A FLOP
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is a cozy holiday classic now, but some of the people involved in its production thought it was going to bomb with audiences. The 1965 film was created as a TV special with financial backing from Coca-Cola, but was put together in just a matter of weeks to meet broadcast demands.
Several iconic aspects of the film, like the simple animation and unique jazz score by pianist Vince Guaraldi, were a bit odd for the time. Director Bill Melendez even reportedly declared, "I think we've ruined Charlie Brown."
Lo, all those worries were for naught. "A Charlie Brown Christmas" was an immediate hit, and all of the things producers worried made it too strange were the things that made it beloved.
CLASSIC SONGS WERE REUSED, REWRITTEN AND DUBBED FOR 'WHITE CHRISTMAS'
The 1954 film "White Christmas" is brimming with behind-the-scenes lore, especially when it comes to the music. Most well-known is the fact that Vera-Ellen, who played Judy Haynes, didn't do any of her own singing. (Her dancing, though, was a different story.) Singer Trudy Stevens provided Judy's voice.
All of the songs in "White Christmas" were written by Irving Berlin, the legendary songwriter who wrote hundreds of hits, including "God Bless America." "White Christmas" is one of his most famous tunes, and it was originally performed in the 1942 film "Holiday Inn."
The song "Snow," sung by the starring "White Christmas" foursome as they head to Vermont, was originally called "Free," and was written for a musical called "Call Me Madam." It had a completely different set of lyrics, which Berlin changed to fit the film's holiday feel.
A WHOLE NEW LANGUAGE IS USED IN 'HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS'
Do you know "Seussian Latin?" The term describes the robust collection of made-up words used by author Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. For the 1966 animated classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," producers wanted the musical feeling of a Christmas special, but didn't want to include elements that would seem out of sync with Seuss' fantastical world.
Thus, Whoville's Christmas songs were written in Seussian style. Viewers even wrote in after the special aired asking for translations. Alas, "Fahoo fores, dahoo dores" doesn't actually mean anything. Trimming the tree with "bingle balls and whofoo fluff?" Just use your imagination.
HUNDREDS OF JACK SKELLINGTONS APPEAR IN 'THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS'
Stop-motion animation is an art form forged with exquisite craftsmanship and a lot of patience.
The animators behind 1993's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" used about 400 different hand-sculpted heads to bring Jack Skellington to life. In a behind-the-scenes special about the film, animators explain that every sound and facial expression Jack made required a different head that could be popped on and off of the character's puppet body.
With that kind of painstaking work, it's no wonder the film took three years to make!
A WOMAN WAS THE VOICE OF 'RUDOPLH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER' BUT WASN'T CREDITED AT FIRST
Rudolph may have been a cute little boy reindeer in the 1964 TV special, but he was brought to life by Canadian voice actor Billie Mae Richards. Most of the voice cast for this stop-motion classic was actually Canadian because it was cheaper to record audio for the special in Canada. However, in the original credits of the film, Richards is noted as Billy Richards.
That wasn't an accident -- she was intentionally credited that way to obscure her gender. She once said kids wouldn't believe it when her own grandchildren told them she did Rudolph's voice -- but she could prove it by doing the voice on the spot.
MICHAEL CAINE DID A BALANCING ACT DURING 'THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL'
By all accounts, Michael Caine had a great time acting as one of the sole humans in 1992's "The Muppet Christmas Carol." However, being a giant among puppets comes with a few challenges. The bottom of the sets were made up of a series of pits to allow room for Muppet puppeteers. That meant Caine and his fellow humans had to walk on boards above the puppeteers, kind of like an advanced version of "the floor is lava." (The floor is people, perhaps.)
Set designers also used forced perspective to keep everything in proportion -- a common set trick that's also used at numerous theme parks. They also included a nice nod to Caine: One of the signs on the street set reads "Micklewhite's," which is Caine's real last name.
SOAP WAS USED TO MAKE 'SNOW' IN 'IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE'
Not all movie magic is high-tech. In the 1940s, when "It's a Wonderful Life" was produced, movie crews typically used painted cornflakes as snow. Though melt-proof, they were also a little too ... crunchy.
According to the “It’s a Wonderful Life” museum, if you pay close attention to the scene with Clarence and George in the river, you can see some tell-tale soap suds floating by. James Stewart as George Bailey in the holiday classic, "It's a Wonderful Life." (CBS/Getty Images)
The film's director Frank Capra decided to try something quieter, and landed on a custom blend for his winter scenes: Ivory soap flakes, chipped ice, and Foamite, a compound used in fire extinguishers.
According to the "It's a Wonderful Life" museum, if you pay close attention to the scene with Clarence and George in the river, you can see some tell-tale soap suds floating by.
'TRADING PLACES' INCLUDES AN OPERATIC EASTER EGG
Perk up your ears while watching the 1983 comedy "Trading Places." The classical music heard in the opening scene, and throughout the movie, is from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera "The Marriage of Figaro." Christmas movies and classical music go together like milk and cookies, ("Ode to Joy" and "Die Hard," anyone?) but Elmer Bernstein, who scored the film, was especially clever to add this particular piece.
"The Marriage of Figaro" is a tale of madcap misunderstanding, in which a servant tries to get the best of his pompous, wealthy employer -- similar to how "Trading Places'" Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy get revenge on two scheming executives.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of thousands without power in Ontario, Quebec amid major winter storm
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
Grieving mom seeks answers after learning teen son died by suicide in Vancouver foster home
A grieving Vancouver mother is looking for answers after learning her 16-year-old son died by suicide while in foster care.
Transport Canada clears Santa for travel in Canadian airspace
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has accepted the "special mission" to authorize Santa Claus and his reindeer to fly through Canadian skies this Christmas, in a video released by Transport Canada.
Serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj, who murdered Canadian, freed from prison
Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday after nearly two decades behind bars.
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Eleven people attacked by dog in Hamilton, owner charged
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly encouraging her dog to attack multiple victims in Hamilton’s east end Thursday night.
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
Canada
-
Eleven people attacked by dog in Hamilton, owner charged
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly encouraging her dog to attack multiple victims in Hamilton’s east end Thursday night.
-
Holiday weekend weather dominated by wind and snow warnings from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
-
Hundreds of thousands without power in Ontario, Quebec amid major winter storm
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings; almost 339,000 without power in Quebec
With a major storm sweeping through Quebec on Friday, more than a quarter of a million households are without electricity as flash freeze and wind warnings are in effect in some areas.
-
At least 14 people without a home after apartment buildings burn in Saint John
No injuries are being reported from a significant structure fire burning in Saint John.
World
-
Serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj, who murdered Canadian, freed from prison
Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday after nearly two decades behind bars.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Friday, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.
-
CNN EXCLUSIVE
CNN EXCLUSIVE | CNN exclusive: Iranian footballer is among dozens facing execution while the West is distracted by Christmas, supporters fear
Terrified Iranian families believe that while the Western world is preoccupied with Christmas celebrations, a wave of executions in the country is imminent following the recent protests that have swept the country.
-
Cubans search for holiday food amid deepening crisis
Scarcity and economic turmoil are nothing new to Cuba, but many Cubans are noting that this year is different thanks to soaring inflation and deepening shortages. Basic goods such as chicken, beef, eggs, milk, flour and toilet paper are difficult and often impossible to find in state stores.
-
Alex Jones' motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied
A Connecticut judge on Thursday denied Infowars host Alex Jones' motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a jury verdict requiring him to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
-
Suicide bombing in Islamabad kills 2 suspects and policeman
A powerful car bomb detonated in a residential area in Pakistan's capital on Friday, killing two suspected militants and an officer, police said, raising fears that militants have a presence in one of the country's safest cities.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
-
Here are the bills, big and small, that politicians will be looking at next year
Parliament has begun a lengthy winter break, but more than a hundred bills are still on the table and ready to be picked up when lawmakers return to Ottawa in late January. Some are major Liberal priorities. Others are government promises left languishing on the table. Here's a handful of the bills worth watching out for in 2023.
-
Experts clash on whether medically assisted dying system ready for expansion by March
Leading experts involved in developing an expansion of Canada's medically assisted dying regime to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder are at odds over whether the expansion should be delayed.
Health
-
Grieving mom seeks answers after learning teen son died by suicide in Vancouver foster home
A grieving Vancouver mother is looking for answers after learning her 16-year-old son died by suicide while in foster care.
-
Some Canadians waiting months for public and private mental health services
As Canadian hospitals remain overwhelmed by a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, experts say mental health-care systems have been struggling with a jump in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic started, leading to long wait times and a limited number of affordable options.
-
COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022. This year's range from unusual side effects caused by infections with the virus itself to rare adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
Entertainment
-
Canadian authors Kate Beaton, Emily St. John Mandel make Obama's best books list
Former U.S. president Barack Obama has included works by Canadians Kate Beaton and Emily St. John Mandel on his list of favourite books of the year.
-
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
-
The biggest movie and TV disappointments for 2022, from 'The Rings of Power' to 'Morbius'
Here are some of the biggest TV and movie disappointments of the year, from superhero movies to shows that have had better seasons in the past.
Business
-
TC Energy: U.S. regulators approve reopening of Kansas pipeline
The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred.
-
After a strong year for the economy, 2023 will be shaped by high interest rates
The Canadian economy started off the year with a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but heading in 2023, high interest rates are expected to take a significant toll.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
Lifestyle
-
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
-
Almost 200 pizzas arrived at warming centres across Vancouver this week. Here's what happened.
Warming centres are the last stitch in Vancouver's social safety net, with most providing little more than basic refuge from the freezing temperatures outside. On Wednesday night, there was pizza.
-
COVID, cyclone bomb won't slow Santa's travels, Norad says
The joint U.S.-Canadian military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the 'bomb cyclone' hitting North America to affect Saint Nick's global travels.
Sports
-
Blue Jays acquire Varsho from Diamondbacks for Moreno and Gurriel Jr.
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and catcher Gabriel Moreno.
-
Canada set to begin quest for 20th gold medal at world juniors
A star-studded Canadian roster is looking to secure the country's 20th podium-topping performance at world junior hockey championship set to open Boxing Day in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
-
FIFA reviews Salt Bae's 'undue access' to hold World Cup trophy
FIFA is taking "appropriate internal action" to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, soccer's governing body said Thursday.
Autos
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.