Montreal is set to be home to Canada’s first dry bar as the teetotal trend continues worldwide.

Isabel Tames and her partner Diego Bayancela are set to open Mindful Bar in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood on July 11.

Montrealer Tames, who has been sober for two years, aims to create a social adult space with the laid-back atmosphere of a bar and a full menu of alcohol-free drinks.

As far as she knows, it’s the first of its kind in Canada.

“The idea is to have a place that is inclusive for people who have been excluded for a long time,” Tames told CTV’s Your Morning.

“It’s going to look very cozy like a bar, it’s going to have a lot of plants, good illumination and it’s going to have a stage for bands and DJs, live shows and comedy. And we’re going to have wonderful drinks.”

She hopes her bar will become an alternative for those wanting a fun night out without getting drunk.

And she hopes to ride the crest of the wave that has seen many people pay greater attention to their mental health and wellness.

“Not drinking is very trendy now. People are questioning themselves if alcohol is taking a lot of space in their lives and trying to reduce their consumption of alcohol,” she told CTV’s Your Morning.

“It’s going to benefit many many people and create real connections.”

Tames said she will use herb-infused syrups to enhance flavour and hire mixologists to create non-alcoholic drinks worthy of a good night out. There will also be cocktails with flavours from every continent.

With anecdotal evidence that millennials are drinking less overall, dry bars have also opened in New York City, Austin, Texas and Portland, Maine.

Mindful Bar is intended for adults only, but it will host family Sundays.

Meanwhile in Dublin, Ireland, co-owners Oisin Davis and Vaughan Yates have opened The Virgin Mary, a ‘dry’ pub selling non-boozy beers and zero per cent wine.

"Drinking is ingrained in society here," said co-founder Vaughan Yates, 51, a veteran of the drinks industry.

"However if you look at the Irish they are a very progressive nation, they are a very liberal nation, they're very open to change.

"I think there's a real cultural shift happening globally towards alcohol and we're really at the forefront of it."

--- With files from AFP