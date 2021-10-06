TORONTO -- Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday met with a group of Canadian artillery soldiers who have been stationed in the U.K. and are performing guard duties at Windsor Castle.

The Queen was photographed wearing her maple leaf brooch while greeting members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery United Kingdom Public Duties Contingent at the guardroom at Windsor Castle. She also visited the soldiers' accommodations and heard from them about their homes and families in Canada, the Royal Family said on social media.

As Sovereign of Canada, the Queen has served as the captain general of the regiment since her coronation. The Queen also presented the captain general’s sword, awarded annually to an officer presenting "exemplary leadership."

A group of 90 soldiers from the regiment had been serving alongside the Queen's Guard since Monday, many of whom are based out of Manitoba’s CFB Shilo. For "Changing of the Guard" ceremonies, the guards will also be accompanied by the 36-person Royal Canadian Artillery Band based in Edmonton.

In addition to Windsor Castle, regiment members have been posted at Buckingham Palace, St. James’s Palace and the Tower of London.

It's the first time the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery is undertaking duties in the U.K. The visit commemorates the 150th anniversary of the regiment's A and B Batteries. The A and B Batteries were founded in Kingston, Ont. and Quebec City, respectively, in 1871 and were the first permanent units of the Canadian military.

The regiment will return home on Oct. 22.​