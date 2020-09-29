TORONTO -- From navigating complex social bubbles to avoiding hugging, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended regular human interaction and people may be becoming more awkward as a result.

Nicole Haughton, a registered psychologist based in Toronto, explained that months of quarantine and physically distanced gatherings are taking a toll on how people interact with each other.

“Things like physical touch and social proximity and things like that are definitely a part of us as being human beings,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday.

For example, Haughton said the awkwardness that many now experience when greeting others – as they decide whether to hug, shake hands or even “elbow bump” – has become so commonplace that it’s clear social interactions are transforming.

“How many of us have approached a friend or colleague who we normally would have given a hug and we both stop, maybe kind of giggle, and go about our day because this is the new norm?” she asked.

Embracing that awkwardness and recognizing that others are feeling it too will help people feel less uncomfortable or out of practice when they’re in social situations, Haughton said.

“Everybody’s going through this,” she said. “We’re going through this together.”

Haughton said people should feel empowered to “name that awkwardness” when they’re with their peers, to ease the discomfort and communicate how they would have preferred to interact with them.

“For instance, if you’re with a friend who may be grieving and you’re sitting with her or him, name it. Say ‘I want to give you a hug. This is so hard right now. You know we can’t, but I’ll sit with you. I'll be here with you as long as you need,’” she said. “Your friend will feel that empathy and compassion that you’re trying to convey.”

In other circumstances, such as in those aforementioned greetings, Haughton said she expects they will become less awkward as the pandemic continues.

“The act of not doing it is actually becoming more normal,” she said.

While the lapse in social savviness may be only a temporary phenomenon for adults, Haughton said experts are warning about the longer-term consequences for children, particularly those under the age of six.

“There’s a period in a child's development, generally kindergarten age and younger, where the social interactions are so important for development. Things like speech development, proper sharing skills, recognition of facial expressions, nonverbal gestures,” she said. “What we're finding is that wearing the mask and socially distancing impairs that social development.”

Houghton said parents of younger children should make an extra effort to engage with their child socially and create a social bubble so they can play with other children.

She also reassured families that, while it’s still unclear how long the pandemic will last and what the long-term effects will be for children, she expects they will eventually recover.

“Kids are very resilient,” she said. “They will eventually get those skills if they’re delayed right now.”

Beyond the impact on childhood development and the social awkwardness experienced by adults, Houghton said extended periods of social isolation and the loss of physical contact can lead to feelings of anxiety, sadness, and loneliness for some people.

In those cases, she emphasized the importance of maintaining social connections in any way possible.

“I connect with my parents daily,” she said. “They're considered medically vulnerable, but I know they're living alone and they feel isolated. So I make it a point to connect with them.”

Houghton also said that a proper diet, exercising, going out for fresh air, and engaging in spiritual practices or mindful meditation can also be beneficial to mental health during the pandemic.

For anyone who might be experiencing sadness, depression, anxiety or thoughts of suicide, Houghton said they should immediately seek professional help, such as from a doctor, psychologist, or therapist, who can provide them with the support they need.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.