A new report has revealed the most popular dog names and breeds in Canada heading into 2023.

Choosing the right name and the dog breeds is important. According to data from DNA My Dog, 38 per cent of households in North America have a dog and most of them consider their dog to be a family member.

When it came to the most popular dog names, “Luna” claimed first spot for female names and “Charlie” for male name.

Luna comes from a Latin word which means “moon” and Charlie represents freedom and is typically associated with social, outgoing dogs, the report said.

There have been changes for the top female names this year, with Luna overtaking Bella for the first spot after holding the title for a decade, DNA My dog said.

Dog names inspired by human names, popular movies, books, nature and popular baby names, according to the trend report. However, dog names inspired by human names continue to claim top spots on the list.

These are the top 10 female dog names:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Maggie

4. Sadie

5. Ruby

6. Hazel

7. Roxie

8. Poppy

9. Ivy

10. Skye

These are the top 10 male dog names:

1. Charlie

2. Max

3. Buddy

4. Bear

5. Jax

6. Toby

7. Remi

8. Oliver

9. River

10. Gunner

When it comes to the top dog breeds, the Labrador retriever has claimed the No. 1 one spot on the list as It has been the most popular dog breeds for over 30 years, according to the trend.

The French bulldog came in second place while golden retriever was the third most popular dog breeds.

These are the top 20 dog breeds:

1. Labrador retriever

2. French bulldog

3. Golden retriever

4. German Shepherd

5. Poodle

6. Bulldog

7. Beagle

8. Rottweiler

9. German shorthaired pointer

10. Dachshund

11. Pembroke Welsh corgi

12. Australian shepherd

13. Yorkshire terrier

14. Boxer

15. Great Dane

16. Siberian husky

17. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

18. Doberman pinscher

19. Miniature schnauzer

20. Shih Tzu

