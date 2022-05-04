The mint's one-kilo platinum coin expected to fetch pretty penny at auction
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a collection of bejewelled coins, including a one-kilogram platinum piece adorned with hundreds of diamonds.
Called "The Ultimate," the one-of-a-kind piece is headlining the mint's new collection of gold and platinum coins featuring pink diamonds from the Argyle mine in western Australia.
The "Ultimate," which has a face value of $2,500, is made of 99.95 per cent pure platinum and has a rose-gold-plated rim.
The piece is engraved with a cherry blossom design by Canadian artist Derek Wicks.
A total of 462 pink diamonds embellish the petals of dozens of flowers that converge into a central bloom.
Toronto's Heffel Fine Art Auction House estimates "The Ultimate" could fetch between $700,000 and $900,000 at a live sale on May 31.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia pounded railroad stations and other supply-line points across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
BC Ferries passengers challenge fines for not wearing mask
Three people from British Columbia have launched legal challenges of fines imposed for travelling on BC Ferries without masks, in defiance of COVID-19 regulations.
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said heharboured dark thoughts.
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
Canadian caught trying to enter U.S. on top Windsor-Detroit freight train
U.S. Border Patrol agents say they foiled an attempt by a Canadian man to sneak into the U.S. using cross-border freight trains between Windsor and Detroit.
Canada geese causing problems for cities as experts struggle to reduce populations
While Canada geese are a national symbol, the animals can cause a lot of problems for the cities they reside in, leaving officials grappling to find solutions to mitigate their populations.
Dave Chappelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
