The Louvre Museum welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017
In this Nov.8, 2017 file photo, pictures are screened on the Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris to mark the opening of the Louvre Abhu Dhabi. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 10:08AM EST
PARIS - The Louvre Museum says it welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017, up 10 per cent on the year before, a sign of tourism revival in Paris.
Tourism in the French capital took a hit in 2016 after a series of attacks by Islamic extremists the previous year.
Foreign visitors represent 70 per cent of the museum attendance, a statement from the Louvre Museum said Monday.
They mainly come from the United States (1.2 million visitors, up by 25 per cent) and from China (700,000 visitors, up by 9 per cent).
The Louvre is the world's most-visited museum.
Definitive figures of tourist numbers in Paris have not been released yet for 2017 but a rise of 10 to 12 per cent is expected, according to the Paris tourist office, based on hotel reservations.