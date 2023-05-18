The German couple who moved to Italy and opened a pizza restaurant

Thomas Hartke and Irene Horbrand run A Teira, a popular pizzeria in the village of Airole in Liguria. (courtesy of Marco Molinari) Thomas Hartke and Irene Horbrand run A Teira, a popular pizzeria in the village of Airole in Liguria. (courtesy of Marco Molinari)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social