The Frenchie becomes a favourite—and a dog-show contender

Winston, a French bulldog, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. French bulldogs are ranked as the United States' favourite dog breed, yet none has ever won the nation's pre-eminent dog show. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) Winston, a French bulldog, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. French bulldogs are ranked as the United States' favourite dog breed, yet none has ever won the nation's pre-eminent dog show. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Monday, May 8, 2023

Canada's $20 banknote and coins will be getting a new look featuring King Charles III, more than 29,000 Albertans evacuate as wildfires burn, and Prince William pays tribute to his father.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social