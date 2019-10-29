

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- A Minnesota museum that held a creepy doll contest has crowned its winner. It’s a doll that’s handmade, missing an arm, resembles a mummy, and may induce nightmares.

Curator Dan Nowakowski told CTV News Channel the winner and all the dolls in the competition will be on display at the History of Olmstead Countymuseum starting Halloween week until December 1.

The runner up is a doll in a green dress that has moveable eyelids that snap open when you lift the doll up.

The winner of the creepy contest was determined through “likes” on individual doll photos on Facebook and Instagram.

“The winner has a crown that is handmade,” said Nowakowski. “People can come see her in a crown and the additional dolls.”

If you love spooky dolls, Nowakowski said the museum has a collection of about 50 creepy dolls, dating from the 1860s to the 1930s, which will be featured at a later date.

The museum plans to continue running the contest around Halloween every year.

“I think people have fun looking at the dolls that are over 100 years old,” he said. “It showcases how deteriorated the dolls get over time and because of that the dolls become creepy.”