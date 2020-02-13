TORONTO -- A Texas woman who gave birth in her bathtub after believing she was suffering from stomach pain says she did not realize she was pregnant.

Brittany Darilek, a softball coach from Montgomery County, Texas, said in an interview with local media that she continued to get her menstrual cycle every month and only gained around 15 pounds during her pregnancy, so when she went into labour, she believed it was stomach pain and took a bath.

She ended up giving birth to her daughter, Madelyne at a healthy seven pounds, two ounces – whom she refers to as a “surprise blessing.”