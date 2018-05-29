

Relaxnews





Roger Federer was in Paris over the weekend, not for the French Open, but to launch a US$23,220 (€19,998) limited-edition champagne bottle with his name on it.

To help mark the tennis champion's illustrious 20-year-career, Moet & Chandon has released 20 numbered magnums that will be sold in Europe for an eye-watering €19,998, with proceeds going to the Roger Federer Foundation.

The charity works to bring educaton to underprivileged children in Africa and Switzerland.

Each magnum is wrapped in hand-crafted black leather ribbon, to mimic the tennis grip of a racket. Hand-embossed on the ribbon is Federer's signature and the words "Greatness since 1998."

The bottle itself, meanwhile, carries the icon's signature on the champagne label, while the bottle's tie reads the message "Dreams do come true," in reference to Federer becoming the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles earlier this year, following his win at the Australian Open.

The bubbly itself is made exclusively with grapes from the 1998 harvest, in tribute to the year that Federer first launched his professional career.