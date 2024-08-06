Teen vies for record solo flight to 7 continents in bid to raise money for childhood cancer research

Remains of missing woman found in Saskatoon landfill, police say suspect dead
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
A Chinese-American teen is vying to set a record as the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents in a quest that also aims to drum up donations for research into childhood cancer.
Ethan Guo, who turned 19 last month, began his quest in May in Memphis, Tenn.. He has made multiple overnight stops and visited seven countries to get to the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday, before jetting off toward Heraklion in Greece.
The plan is to cover 50,000 miles over 100 days with stops in 60 countries. He hopes attention on the journey will drum up donations for his bid to raise up to US$1 million for cancer research, an ambition born of the Stage-4 blood cancer diagnosis of a cousin of his.
That prompted the tousled-haired teen to reach out to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital based in Memphis.
"We came up with the idea of ... how we can work on this together," Guo said, "how we can make this world a better place."
So far, he has raised an admittedly "small amount" of more than US$20,000 but he's convinced that he'll draw more donations.
A press handler for Guo showed to The Associated Press an email exchange with an official at Guinness World Records Ltd. about the teen's bid to become the youngest person to fly solo on seven continents. The London-based company did not immediately respond to an email from the AP seeking comment.
American pilot Ethan Guo, right, prepares his airplane in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, August 6, 2024 before his take off from Geneva Airport for attempting world record solo flight all seven Continents. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Guo started learning to fly at age 13, and four years later had his pilot's licence — but insurance companies balked at covering a minor for his adventure, so he had to wait. He has clocked 700 flight hours and already flown to all of the 48 contiguous states in the U.S.
On the tarmac near Geneva airport, Guo said only about one in ten of the companies he pitched to become sponsors actually came through.
Logos of companies large and small adorn Guo's modified four-seater Cessna 182. Visitors can track his progress on the Web site flightagainstcancer.com.
Born in Tianjin, China, and currently living in West Palm Beach, Fla., Guo said he wanted to be a pilot in hopes of challenging himself: He foresees a career in business and tech, not aviation.
Guo's parents were worried about his project and actively tried to stop him, he said — forcing him to do it on his own, with the help from volunteers, sponsors and other supporters.
He understands the risks.
"Through my experiences — like an engine failure on the very beginning of the trip ... I was forced to face the fact that I could die at any point of the trip," he said.
He's made preparations like stocking in the plane cold-weather gear for Antarctica, a survival kit if he gets stranded in the desert, and an inflatable raft if he lands in an ocean or in the sea.
"I'll be lying to tell you if I wasn't scared," Guo said. "But every day I reaffirm myself. I say 'This is what I believe in.' (...) So I'm going to fight on until the very end."
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man with links to a foreign terror group evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate to Canada and become a citizen.
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
British Columbia officials say there is a risk of more landslides and bank erosion as a large lake of water and debris flows past a landslide that blocked the Chilcotin River for days.
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the decision.
The British government has called on Elon Musk to act responsibly after the tech billionaire used his social media platform X to unleash a barrage of posts that officials say risk inflaming the violent unrest gripping the country.
Twenty years ago on an Indonesian island, scientists discovered fossils of an early human species that stood at about three-and-a-half feet (1.07 metres) tall — earning them the nickname "hobbits."
While speculation has been swirling all summer around whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to reset his front bench, new data show Canadians are divided nearly down the middle on whether cabinet shuffles affect how they feel about the government.
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
The federal government is considering new regulations that could make fewer employers eligible to hire temporary foreign workers, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said Tuesday.
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the decision.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in her bid for the White House. Here are some things to know about the 60-year-old Democrat and military veteran.
A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Tuesday.
The judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial is pushing back a date for a key ruling on presidential immunity until two days before Trump's scheduled sentencing.
Bangladesh’s Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will head the country’s interim government after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled the country amid a mass uprising against her rule led mostly by students.
The British government has called on Elon Musk to act responsibly after the tech billionaire used his social media platform X to unleash a barrage of posts that officials say risk inflaming the violent unrest gripping the country.
While speculation has been swirling all summer around whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to reset his front bench, new data show Canadians are divided nearly down the middle on whether cabinet shuffles affect how they feel about the government.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, marking a major milestone since her move to the top of the Democratic ticket ahead of the November presidential election.
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man with links to a foreign terror group evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate to Canada and become a citizen.
Eating a couple more apples (and broccoli florets, cucumbers, bananas or green beans) may really help keep the doctor away — especially for people with high blood pressure at risk for heart and kidney disease, according to new research.
Put your thinking cap on, people often hear — after all, that's what our brain is for and what many are paid to do. But a new study finds that people see a downside to such mental expenditures: Thinking can be a pain.
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
Twenty years ago on an Indonesian island, scientists discovered fossils of an early human species that stood at about three-and-a-half feet (1.07 metres) tall — earning them the nickname "hobbits."
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
'Twin Peaks' creator David Lynch said on Monday he is filled with happiness and will never retire despite an emphysema diagnosis, clarifying comments he made earlier to magazine Sight and Sound that he would most likely have to stop working.
Chappell Roan's huge summer just got bigger. The 26-year-old rising pop star garnered an unprecedented-sized crowd at the Lollapalooza music festival over the weekend, according to organizers.
After 10 days in theatres, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation.
The dramatic stock market losses in recent days were unexpected, but one Canadian portfolio manager says investors should refrain from interpreting them as a sign that the North American economy is tipping into recession.
U.S. stocks are bouncing back after the market experienced its worst day in two years on Monday, but the average investor may still be understandably spooked. Over a three day losing streak, the S&P 500 dipped more than six per cent before rallying again Tuesday, up 1.6 per cent in midday trading.
The midflight blowout of a panel from a Boeing 737 Max jet was so powerful that it blew open the plane's cockpit door and tore off the co-pilot's headset, and federal investigators began questioning officials from Boeing and its key supplier on Tuesday to understand how the accident occurred.
Not content with dressing the top dogs of the music scene, from Beyoncé and Usher to Christina Aguilera, Dolce & Gabbana now has its sights on making actual dogs that bit more stylish.
An Olympic athlete celebrated his gold-medal win with an important question to his girlfriend.
A Chinese-American teen is vying to set a record as the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents in a quest that also aims to drum up donations for research into childhood cancer.
Canada’s men’s basketball team is out of the Paris Olympics after losing 82-73 to host France in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
An Olympic athlete celebrated his gold-medal win with an important question to his girlfriend.
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif will press her fight for an Olympic gold medal Tuesday night amid the intense scrutiny over misconceptions about her gender.
Nissan showed Tuesday what it called a "cool paint" to keep people inside vehicles cooler, although the coating is six times thicker, making commercialization still a challenge.
The potential of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports is being welcomed by the Canadian head of General Motors as major producer BYD looks to enter the market.
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
One month after a U.S. family's belongings were snatched from an Airbnb rental in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the theft.
A fire erupted at a popular furniture store in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
British Columbia officials say there is a risk of more landslides and bank erosion as a large lake of water and debris flows past a landslide that blocked the Chilcotin River for days.
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
A new three-year construction project aimed at rehabilitating key bridges and ramps in downtown Toronto’s east end is giving drivers trying to get around the city more cause for concern.
Researchers are investigating after a possible tornado was spotted in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday.
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
Intense thunderstorms rolled through southern Alberta on Monday, producing damaging hail and strong winds.
RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.
A vehicle stopped for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend had an 18-month-old child sitting on a passenger's lap in the front seat, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide over the long weekend.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says its recently hired general manager is out after fewer than four months on the job.
The Victoria Bridge is closed in both directions for emergency repairs.
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's help to locate a teenage girl who has been missing for just under a month.
A boy is dead after a kayak trip with his dad near Slave Lake over the weekend.
A man who killed his common-law wife in their Morinville home in 2009 has been granted full parole.
The body of an Edmonton man was found on Monday more than 24 hours after he disappeared underwater at Moose Lake.
A body recently discovered in West Saint John has been identified and police are treating the investigation as a homicide.
A Mount Hanley, N.S., man is in custody after an alleged knife attack in New Minas over the weekend.
Officers seized more than 3,000 grams of dry cannabis from an unlicensed dispensary in Moncton last week.
More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police continue to investigate after a crash involving a semi-truck and cyclist on Friday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Winnipeg Tuesday just over a month away from a federal byelection.
RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.
Work is now underway for a new joint use school in Regina’s Harbour Landing neighbourhood that the province says will be able to accommodate 850 students along with 90 childcare spots.
The province has reportedly lost more than $40,000 thanks to two separate incidents of fraud involving crown corporations.
A man has been charged after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from the Kitchener area.
The Kitchener Rangers have traded Carson Rehkopf to the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for future draft picks in the OHL Priority Selection.
Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 15-year-old.
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
A 32-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows, Sask. is dead after a single vehicle rollover Sunday morning in the RM of Buckland.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
Four people – including two women from Sudbury and two young offenders from southern Ontario – have been charged following an armed home invasion last weekend.
An area southwest of Aylmer is cleaning up after a sudden storm Monday afternoon caught people off guard. Hundreds of trees, tree branches, and even a flag pole were snapped along Rogers Road. Buildings and a vehicle were also damaged.
Around 12 p.m. on Saturday, witnesses saw a man causing a disturbance by screaming and shouting in the area of Hawthorne Road and Blackacres Boulevard.
The rain and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with the chance of pooling on roads and flash flooding in some areas.
An afternoon collision shut down all southbound lanes on Highway 400 at Highway 88.
Police charged an impaired driver after he purposely avoided officers who were conducting a Ride Check Program in Bradford.
The R.O.P.E. Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lauzon Line and Lauzon Road where they learned a pickup truck headed north on Lauzon Road collided with a sedan travelling east on Lauzon Line.
The Lakeshore OPP have arrested a LaSalle man following a report of a collision.
Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
On Monday, the province named the 12 latest recipients of the Order of British Columbia, who are being recognized for excellence in their respective fields.
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
Cruising is a popular vacation choice among Canadians, offering a combination of relaxation, adventure and the convenience of visiting multiple destinations in a single trip.
The Town of Blind River has made significant progress in a multi-year project aimed at improving the shoreline of Lake Matinenda.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.